Dumb Crook Steals James Bond 'Octopussy' Faberge Egg By Swallowing It

That's one way to do it...

It's amazing what lengths people will go to steal things, whether it's priceless jewels from the Louvre or a truckload of escargot (lots of thefts in France these days). But one guy in New Zealand might have gotten them all beat by swallowing a Fabergé egg.

And not just any Fabergé egg, a James Bond Fabergé egg.

According to CNN, police in Auckland, New Zealand, were called to a local jewelry store to arrest a man who had stolen from the store.

What was weird, though, was that he had stolen the item — a James Bond ‘Octopussy’ Fabergé Egg locket worth nearly $20,000 — by picking it up and swallowing it.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes and arrested the man, who has since been charged with theft, and took him to the hospital.

I've heard of this move before, and I never get it.

I mean, I get the first part; it's the second part of this method where you lose me. If you're going to steal a jewel-encrusted Fabergé egg by swallowing it, I would assume you want to get it out at some point.

We all know how this can be accomplished. But what black market dealer will want to sell a special edition James Bond egg locket with a diamond-eyed octopus inside it after it passed through some criminal's gastrointestinal tract?

I'm sure a few would, but most would have enough scruples to pass and wait for the next guy who comes in after stealing one a bit more cleanly.

Of course, there is another way to get it out, but you have to possess a certain set of skills, and only a select few — like Stevie Starr, AKA The Regurgiator — do.