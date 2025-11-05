Password For The Louvre's Security System Before Massive Heist Was Dumber Than You Can Imagine

Don't you have to throw a symbol in there somewhere?!

When news broke about the heist at the Louvre in which thieves stole $102-million worth of Crown Jewels, I was kind of impressed. I would never condone theft, but I thought that this brand of Oceans 11-esque heists was a thing of the past, thanks to advancements in technology.

However, some new info may point to it not being quite as hard as it may have seemed.

READ: SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S HOOPS ACCOUNT DROPS HILARIOUS LOUVRE CALLBACK AFTER HEIST

Of course, the museum has a pretty sophisticated security system, which makes sense considering it's home to numerous pieces of priceless art. Surely, these systems are locked up nice and tight and couldn't be cracked open by the simplest password imaginable.

Well, a report from French newspaper Libération claims that confidential documents reviewed by the outlet state that the password used to access the Louvre's video surveillance system was, of all things, "LOUVRE."

…

…didn't even put a number at the end, huh?

You can't even open a Facebook account without a password that has a number and a symbol in it. And that's just to make sure that no one hacks your account and uses it to con your friends into some sort of crypto scheme. It's not trying to keep people from stealing The Mona Lisa.

Hell, I think I had to do that to open a McDonald's account so I could collect Monopoly pieces.

But it sounds like this sort of lazy password selecting may have been the norm at one of the most famous museums in the world.

It is also being reported that the password to access another piece of important software was "THALES." That's a crappy password in its own right with no lower-case letters, numbers, or symbols.

It gets even worse when you realize that, according to Daily Mail, Thales is the name of the company that created the software.

Well, you've got to think that the IT situation at the Louvre is going to be changing in the near future, even if some suspects in the crime have been arrested.