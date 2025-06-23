New York Times Goes Full Cringe With Pathetic Comment About Iran Attack

A total of seven B-2 stealth bombers were used for the attack on Iran.

The New York Times had an insanely woke reaction to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth briefing the media on the Iran attack.

President Donald Trump and the United States military executed an incredible attack on three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.

A total of seven stealth bombers, escorted by stealth fighter jets, dropped 14 30,000-pound GBU-57s on Fordow and Natanz.

They got in and out without a single shot being fired. It was a testament to American military power…..but nobody better mention the sex of the pilots.

New York Times drops woke comment about Iran attack.

Hegseth and General Dan Caine addressed the media on Sunday to break down how the attack happened, and it was an incredible press conference.

However, the woke New York Times seemed to take issue with Hegseth referring to the pilots as "our boys on those bombers."

"In the briefing, Hegseth referred to B-2 pilots as ‘our boys on those bombers,’ yet both men and women have been trained to fly them," NYT Pentagon reporter John Ismay wrote in response to Hegseth's vanilla comment.

To be clear, there have been a few female B-2 pilots (a total of 10 in the latest publicly known information), and there are unconfirmed rumors circulating social media that one of the pilots on the mission was a woman.

However, we all know that's not the point. The point is that the woke NYT was trying to score some points over a comment that meant nothing.

It's no different than saying "our boys on the beaches" or "our guys in the field" or "our men on the hit." It's just a general term.

Nobody heard Hegseth's comment and got offended….except the New York Times. That tells you just about everything you need to know.

As I've said when talking about women in Delta Force (yeah, that's a real thing the government doesn't want you to know), all that matters is that the best people possible are in the necessary roles when it comes to war.

I don't care if they're male or female. I don't care if they love college football or not. All that matters is they can get the job done and protect our national security.

If so, get them in the role ASAP. It's a shockingly simple standard.

What do you think of the NYT's reaction to Hegseth's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.