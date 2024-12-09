Proof Of Women In Delta Force Mysteriously Disappears From Internet

The Army mysteriously scrubbed an article confirming that there are females in Delta Force.

There have long been whispers and rumors about female members in America's most lethal direct action unit.

In fact, there's been a lot of information floating around the web if you know where to look. Yet, the military has gone out of its way to hide the existence of female Unit members.

That all changed when the Army's official website published an article that didn't just acknowledge the existence of female Delta Force members, but also included several photos of them.

Army deletes article confirming that women are in Delta Force.

For the first time in the history of the military, the public got as close as it ever has to an official acknowledgment that women exist in The Unit. The Army didn't release the article as an official government stance, but did publish it and cleared the photos of the secretive women.

However, the situation has changed drastically since news of women in Delta Force went mega-viral. The article is no longer up. It's now a 404 page, but a PDF of the article remains online.

You can see a screenshot below of what readers are now met with after the Army mysteriously scrubbed the internet of the article and photos. I've reached out to the military to get clarification of what's happening, but haven't heard back as of publication.

Why did the Army scrub the internet of the article and photos? My guess is that there was likely a mistake made in the review process, or they thought it would go unnoticed.

That's a huge blunder if it's the latter. The article was going to go viral the moment it was published, and that's exactly what happened.

It blew up on Reddit, social media, Instagram and here at OutKick. Once it got all the attention, I imagine some phone calls were made and the article was scrubbed. I guess they just missed the PDF file that was also uploaded. How much longer will that stay up with this article life? My guess is not long at all!

