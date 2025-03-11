Woke 'Snow White' Movie Preview Roasted In Brutal Fashion

People can't get enough of crushing the upcoming "Snow White" movie.

You'd think that a classic story like "Snow White" would be something people would rally around, especially seeing how it stars Gal Gadot.

That's not happening at all. The reason? Star Rachel Zegler went on what might be the worst PR run in modern Hollywood history.

She attacked supporters of President Donald Trump - roughly half the country - and then made it clear the film would have a woke spin.

"I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time," the young actress said when promoting the new movie, according to Fox News.

New "Snow White" preview trashed.

Every preview that has been released so far has been torn to shreds by viewers, and that didn't change with the one that dropped Monday.

Notably, it focused on Gadot's Evil Queen character over Zegler, but that didn't salvage the situation.

It took no time at all for the comments to erupt on YouTube, and it's incredibly entertaining:

I'm rooting for poison apple

Watching this movie bomb will be more entertaining than the movie itself.

Brave of you to leave the comments on! Time to grab the popcorn!

This beautiful Evil Queen is jealous of this snow white's beauty, makes no sense.

The mirror is lying

The whole thing could have been avoided if she just got a patch for the mirror and updated the firmware. Then it could tell the truth about which of them is better looking.

LORD FARQUAAD LIVE ACTION IS TOO ACCURATE DAMN

The only time we’ve ever rooted for the villain. Now show them who deserves the apple after all! Mirror Mirror on the Wall!

They really try to make it look like it's just a remake of the original, when we all know thanks to lord Farquaad it won't be

Walt Disney turned into his grave

We're supposed to believe Rachel Zegler is more beautiful than Gal Gadot? What have they been drinking?

I’m a queen supporter

The only thing about this that makes sense is the sheer insult of a woman who looks like Gal being told she's inferior to Zegler. 100% would probably turn her batsh*t insane.

In theaters March 21st? Thanks for the warning

Props to RT Trailers for leaving the comments on

Walt's turning in his grave right now

Even Disney knows this Rachel Zegler movie will flop.

here we go again :D

The mirror will lie in this movie about who is the fairest women

I’m not going to watch the movie, but I’d still like a refund.

One of the funniest parts about the reactions to the previews is the idea that Rachel Zegler as Snow White is more attractive than Gal Gadot.

I'm not going to weigh in because I'm a fair and unbiased journalist, but it seems like the people have spoken. Nobody is buying it.

This is also a great lesson about what happens when someone goes woke. "Snow White" could be an incredible movie (seems very unlikely), and it wouldn't matter at this point.

Zegler did more than enough damage to make sure the film is nothing more than the punchline to a bad joke at this point.

Turn off potential customers and you're cooked. It's that simple.

"Snow White" hits theaters March 21, and you can bank on it being a disaster. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.