Nasty Woke 'Snow White' Trailer Brutally Crushed: REACTIONS

People are not happy with the latest trailer for "Snow White."

The upcoming movie with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has faced criticism long ahead of its March 21st release for one simple reason:

Zegler might be the most unlikable person in Hollywood and is horrible at generating positive PR.

In fact, if you need someone to burn down a project prior to its release, she's probably high on your list of people to hire.

"I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time," Zegler previously said when discussing the upcoming film, according to Fox News.

Not very good marketing! Plus, she attacked Trump supporters - half the country - which is a bold move ahead of needing people to buy tickets.

New "Snow White" trailer torched.

A new trailer was released on Friday (never a good sign to dump marketing material on a Friday!), and it looks horrible.

A new trailer was released on Friday (never a good sign to dump marketing material on a Friday!), and it looks horrible.

I hate to sound cliché, but we all know going woke is how you go broke. It appears the project is destined to be a disaster, judging from the comments section.

Check out the hilarious reactions below:

I’m here for the comments

Can’t wait to not see it!

I pray the apple works in this one

Imma be heading into this rooting for the apple

Even Microsoft is rooting for this apple.

Step mom: Mirror, who’s the fairest of them all? Mirror: You. End credits start rolling in.

I'm not wasting a single dime on this.

"ONLY IN THEATRES" never goes to the theatres again.

Yay can't wait to not see it.

I hope the line at magic kingdom go down after this movies lol

Rotten Tomatoes must be hurting for "dislikes" today.

Can’t wait to absolutely never watch this film

Rachel Zegler: I Don't Need You Prince Prince: I'm Here For The Most Beautiful And Fairest Girl Gal Gadot

How much money are they going to lose? Anyone want to place some bets?

Another blast on comments section

You should really turn the comments off L M F A O This is gonna get bad.

Heh, no.

Nah. Pass

What are the dwarfs’ pronouns?

Box office bomb? Weird, weird

This movie is already dead.

And, this is what happens when you alienate fans long before a film hits theaters. "Snow White" has turned into a complete and total joke before people have seen a single scene.

It's too bad. Gal Gadot is legit. She's a grade-A talent who has done some awesome stuff over the years. Unfortunately, she hitched her wagon to a film with Rachel Zegler and that's a recipe for disaster.

Best of luck to Disney! They're going to need it once this steaming heap of garbage hits theaters.