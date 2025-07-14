There's A New Golf Course Fight & It's In Utah, According To Experts

The golf world has been rocked by a rising number of on-course fights

What in the Spirit Airlines is going on with the golf world?

Multiple Instagram users reported over the weekend that a new golf course fight video that dropped is footage recorded from South Mountain Golf Course, which is 15 minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City.

The intel officers say this is on hole No. 17, which checks out when you slow down the video. Let's go to the footage:

Why is the Tarzan guy fighting a group of guys? That's the question that hasn't been answered just yet by the Utah golf intel officers.

Slow play? Utah vs. BYU argument? Refused to let his group play through with two holes to go?

Someone out there in Utah needs to help us here.

In the last week, we've had the Alberta Bang Bro, former NHL enforcer, Nick Tarnasky blasting some idiot in the face on the course and now we have Utah checking in with a brawl.

What is going on with you idiots west of the Mississippi River and fighting on the golf course?

In April, there was a fight in Kelowna, Canada and then there was the MASSIVE brawl in 2024 that took place in Vancouver.