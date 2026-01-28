Netflix Kicks The Horniness Up A Notch With A Movie Poster That Will Leave You Speechless

This is how you get through the winter. Thank you, Netflix.

It's miserably cold across the country right now, and that includes Florida. I golfed yesterday and had to wear pants.

PANTS.

Do you know the last time I wore pants to golf in Florida? Never. That's the answer you're looking for. I had to go buy some from the Bealls Outlet like a peasant yesterday morning before the round. $30 on sale. Great deal.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! It's cold. We have nothing to do. Nothing to watch. No real purpose to live beyond work and sleep.

So, naturally, Netflix has stepped up to the plate and given us one heck of an option for those needing something to binge. Let's go ahead and introduce the world to the new show, Vladimir, an eight-part series that "charts a middle-aged professor’s all-consuming obsession with her younger colleague."

I'm all in on Vladimir

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie. What a poster. Talk about an attention-grabber. I opened that in Publix yesterday and I may as well have opened a porno – which, ironically enough, can also be found over on Elon's Twitter at the drop of a hat.

Just an insane movie poster here. Hat's off to Netflix. They're disgustingly woke on almost every level, but they hit this one out of the park. I'm all in on Vladimir, obviously. How can I not watch a show where the poster makes me literally sweat just by looking at it. I can't quite put my finger on what it is, but buddy, it gets the job done.

Let's dive into the comments field to gauge America's reaction:

Thought so. We're nothing if not horny in this country. We're hooked. Netflix nailed it.

As far as Vladimir goes, here's more from the star of the show, Rachel Weisz:

"The series explores themes related to desire, obsession, sexuality, lust. It also delves into the world of campus gender politics and cancel culture," she said.

You'll be shocked to know this, but Netflix also describes Weisz's character as having a "sexual awakening" as her marriage flounders. That's when she meets a "hot-shot young writer," who, along with his wife, Cynthia, recently joined the college faculty. Strap in, folks.

Feel like I've seen this movie before. Perhaps it was on Cinemax back in the day.

Allegedly, of course.