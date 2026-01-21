Netflix's New Dirty Cop Thriller Is An Action-Packed Hit, Features Two Famous Stars | REVIEW

Netflix's new movie "The Rip" with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is awesome.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Nestor Carbonell and Kyle Chandler

Currently streaming

"The Rip" Is A Great Cop Thriller

It doesn't take much convincing for me to fire up a film starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Add in the fact it's about dirty cops, and I was sold the moment I heard about "The Rip."

The plot revolves around two cops played by Damon and Affleck who stumble upon a massive cash stockpile of $20 million after an alleged tip came in.

The raid goes down shortly after a female member of their team was gunned down in brutal and violent fashion.

Upon finding the cash, the officers quickly realize nobody can be trusted. Everyone seems to be hiding something as they decide what to do with the $20 million found hidden in an attic wall.

I repeat: Nobody can be trusted. Nobody seems to be telling the truth about the situation… or how the tip to find the cash came in. That's where the mystery and drama really unfolds as the curtain on the truth gets slowly pulled back.

At its core, "The Rip" is a dude film. It's a movie for people who like gunfights, suspense, unexpected twists and watching good guys crush bad guys.

We had an extended period of time in Hollywood where most of what was produced was woke slop and unwatchable garbage.

"The Rip" feels like a clear sign studios are getting back to making films that people actually want to see. It's simply a ton of fun, and Affleck and Damon both crushed it. Kyle Chandler also appears in the film, and kills it every second he's on the screen. That's exactly the kind of performance fans have come to expect from all three over the years.

Now, is "The Rip" going to win any awards? Probably not, but who cares? Not everything has to be an Oscar contender.

It's perfectly fine to be a movie where I get to watch shootouts over stolen money. Plus, the final 15 minutes of the movie are nothing short of pure electricity. I won't spoil it, but you'll be on the edge of your seat as the truth is revealed.

Netflix smashed a home run with "The Rip" and everyone involved deserves props. I loved every second of it, and can't recommend it enough. Have you already seen it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.