Netflix's New Murder Mystery Features Absolutely Insane Twist Ending And Wild Sex Scenes | REVIEW

Netflix's new limited series "His & Her's" is must-watch television.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: HIS & HERS , which means someone is always lying

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber

Episode count: Six

Currently streaming

"His & Her's" is outstanding.

I've been pumped for "His & Her's" since I saw the first trailer for the Netflix limited series. The cast is absolutely loaded with Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber.

There was no way I was passing it up, and I'm glad I didn't because it's an all-time wild show.

The plot focuses on Detective Jack Harper (Bernthal) investigating the brutal and horrific murder of a young woman. His estranged wife, Anna Andrews (Tessa Thompson), is a local reporter attempting to use the coverage of the murder to inject new life into her career.

What appears on the surface to be a simple murder investigation is anything but that in reality, and more bodies soon start going down.

That's where the show really flourishes. It's a drama with secrets buried for decades that come bubbling up to the surface.

Everyone is hiding something. Nobody is being completely honest, and some secrets weigh much heavier than others.

The entire series is only six episodes, and you're not going to want to stop watching once you hit the play button. "His & Her's" grabs you by the throat, shakes you around and refuses to let go. It's incredibly captivating, and you'll find yourself bouncing new ideas around about who the killer (or killers) might be as the bloodshed is unrelenting.

Now, I would *NOT* encourage anyone to watch the series if you have a weak stomach or if kids are in the room. There are some very wild sex scenes, and much darker content that I can't really get into without spoiling major plot points.

Speaking of not spoiling anything, I want to discuss the ending without ruining it. The final 10 minutes of "His & Her's" is one of the best reveals for a murder mystery that I've ever seen.

My jaw was on the floor in a state of shock when the truth behind the brutality was finally revealed. I guess the pieces were right there the whole time, but some incredibly creative and deceptive writing tools hid it well.

I probably had three or four really solid thoughts on who the killer (or killers!) might be, especially going into the final episode.

I absolutely didn't see the truth coming, and it blew me away in the best way possible. I was tipped off ahead of time that the ending would be beyond explosive. It was still mind-blowing, even armed with that information ahead of time.

Overall, "His & Her's" was one of the most entertaining and complex murder mysteries that I've seen in a long time. A smash hit by any and all metrics, and an ending that will have people talking at the water cooler for a long time. I can't recommend it enough. Have you already seen it and have some thoughts on the ending? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.