Netflix's New Murder Mystery Looks Wildly Intense, Preview Features Sex Scene: WATCH

Netflix's new murder mystery "HIS & HERS" looks like it's going to be a crazy film with a stacked cast.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: HIS & HERS , which means someone is always lying

, which means someone is always lying Cast: Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber

Release date: January 8, 2026

Netflix's "HIS & HERS" looks like an incredibly intense ride.

Netflix released the first trailer for "HIS & HERS" on Thursday, and the trailer certainly indicates that viewers are in for a very sinister, troubling and unsettling murder mystery after a woman is found brutally killed.

The preview also features a bit of an aggressive sex scene. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I am biased because I'm a massive fan of Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber, but this movie looks like it's going to be a must-watch. Whoever put the trailer together deserves a raise because it was outstanding.

A murdered woman sparking an investigation where the lead detective's wife is a reporter and secrets are everywhere sounds awesome.

Now, let's also map this out based on the preview. The detective clearly appears to be hiding something and likely knew the victim. His wife, a reporter with fading relevance, is almost certainly the killer, right?

It almost makes too much sense…..which is why it might not be the case at all. Either way, I'm very intrigued.

We'll find out January 8, 2026. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.