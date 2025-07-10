National Treasure 3 Is Reportedly Finally Happening!

Hollywood has FINALLY done something right!

According to a new report, it looks like National Treasure 3 is finally underway, and I don't know about you, but I couldn't be more stoked.

THE NATIONAL TREASURE MOVIES ARE AWESOME

According to Daniel Richtman, who is a movie guru and has broken film scoops in the past for his nearly 400,000 X followers, Chris Bremner has been tasked with writing the movie's script. Bremner is best known for previously writing Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which collectively brought in over $800 million.

The fact that we haven't had a follow-up National Treasure film since Book of Secrets in 2007 is truly shocking to me. You'd think Hollywood and the studios, who already love remakes and regurgitating previous movies (only to ruin them, just ask Snow White), would be all about making the third installment of the Nicolas Cage historic thriller.

All one studio executive needs to look at is this: Book of Secrets actually made more money than the first film. When does THAT ever happen?! And why would you stop pursuing that success?

NATIONAL TREASURE 3 REPORTEDLY HAS A WRITER ONBOARD

Instead, somebody thought that having a spinoff: National Treasure: Edge of History television series on Disney+ would be the answer (that didn't feature Nicolas Cage). It wasn't, and hopefully that person has lost all of their future decision-making privileges because that show STUNK and was rightfully canceled after one season.

Although details are still far and few-between, social media have been going crazy over the news of the third installment in the National Treasure franchise, hopefully finally moving forward.

So what could Nicolas Cage be searching for in the upcoming movie? Well, leave it to social media to come up with clever suggestions.

"The Epstein files" was the biggest response by many on X. Others hoped that Cage could find "our tax dollars," while someone else wrote "Atlantis."

Honestly, I don't care what they're looking for - just make the damn film already!

