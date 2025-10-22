NASCAR's Natalie Decker Enjoys Bikini Time With A Friend, Kay Adams Slips Into Silk & A Disgusted ESPN Host!

Penultimate Hump Day of October? Fine. I'll bite! Twist my arm, why don't you?

Big week. The second-to-last week of the best month of the year? We have to enjoy it. No regrets. Ten days from now, we'll have Christmas music forced down our throats while the pumpkins are still on our doorsteps. Mariah Carey will be all over your social feeds. I promise.

Hell, I heard THREE Christmas ads on the radio yesterday from Home Depot. Three. No thank you. I'll be damned if the Libs try to disrespect Halloween this year. Ain't happening. Not on my watch. We've got a big few days coming up. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps — the one where NASCAR's Natalie Decker stays FAR away from winter in a bikini by the pool. This is how you fight fire with fire.

What else? I've got Kay Adams dominating South Bend for the Notre Dame game, Pat McAfee ripping white Libs at ESPN, the NBA on NBC worked for me even though I despise the NBA, and Kendrick Perkins had an all-time moment last night on insufferable SportsCenter.

What a MENU. Are we humping today, or what?

Grab you a nut for National Nut Day (come on, that's too easy!), put on your favorite scary movie for National Horror Movie Day (again, too easy), and settle in for Hump Day class!

It's Halloween and then everything else

Usually I save my hot Halloween takes for next week when we're a little closer, but since it's NHMD, now seems as good a time as any.

We all agree that Halloween and Michael Myers are far superior to anything else in the slasher/horror genre, right? It's not even close.

Sure, there are some clunkers. The most recent reboot of the trilogy started off great, but the last two were abysmal. I actually watched Halloween Kills last night (the second of the reboots), and I decided that the trilogy really starts to go downhill about an hour into that one. The rest is unwatchable.

Fine. Mount Rushmore of Halloween movies:

1. Halloween (1978, of course)

2. Halloween 4 (underrated, although Michael's mask in this one is a joke)

3. Halloween H20 (The return of Jamie Lee before she was an insane Lib with huge boobs)

4. Halloween (2007, Rob Zombie's remake)

I know that last one is divisive, but I enjoyed the Zombie remake. The second one, though? One of the worst films not only in the Halloween universe, but of all time. The only good part about it was all the boobs, but even that wasn't great at the time, given I saw them in the theaters when I was 14 … with my MOM.

What a moment that was. Do you ever fully recover from that? I surely haven't.

Anyway, as I often do this time of year, let's check in with Danielle Harris, who played Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4 & 5, and also played Annie in Zombie's remakes:

McAfee vs. the ESPN white boomers, who ya got?!

Welcome to class, Danielle Harris! Been a minute. Looks like you're doing well! Danielle, by the way, suffered one of the more brutal deaths in the entire franchise in the awful Halloween II remake. I won't show it here because I don't want to bum anyone out today, and I assume y'all would rather keep it light and loose on a Hump Day.

But, if you're into that sort of thing, have at it!

OK, let's go from one horror show to another … Pat McAfee took aim and FIRED at all the white boomers at ESPN today, and the internet is all over this one:

Kay, Nat & Perk, oh my!

"I just got done with a little morning workout. It was nice to read those comments. I’d like to let all you old f--ks know I hate you too," McAfee said on his Instagram stories after sharing a collage of negative comments he's received on social media.

"Never got along with that class of people, teachers, principals, you name it. Since I’m a kid, always hated me, it’s kind of a part of life now. The thing about old white people and old ESPN people – those are really the people that hate me the most at this stage of life.

"Now, granted, there’s some other groups that certainly have threatened my life on a pretty regular basis. I’d say they hate me too. But throughout the entirety old whites and the old ESPN people over the last like three years have really hated me. That’s who all the producers are of GameDay too. So now you know that’s it’s been a fun run. College football is great.

"Cheers! Have a great day."

Thoughts? First impressions?

I'm a Pat McAfee guy. I feel like a lot of you weren't a few years ago, but he's grown on most since. Is that true? Or, do you still hate McAfee? And if so, WHY?!

I've never understood the hate he gets. Ever. College GameDay was so unbelievably stale before he joined the show. Herbstreit was checked out. Corso was literally speaking gibberish. Desmond Howard is maybe the most useless studio analyst in all of sports. Pat's revitalized the whole thing.

And by the way, I assume the ‘old whites’ he's talking about here are the same ‘old whites’ who you saw on the corner of the street last weekend wearing "No Kings!" shirts. And he's right – they are insufferable.

Lemme know!

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a Hump Day night. First up? Anyone catch this GEM on ESPN last night?

What a LINE from Perk! I hate the NBA. Used to love it, but HATE it now. But even I can admit, the NBA talking heads are the best in the business. The #content you get out of these lunatics all season is far better than anything you see on the court.

Elle Duncan (insufferable, BTW) is just disgusted by this comment. She wants NO part of it, and that makes this whole clip sing.

Speaking of the NBA … how did we feel about the return of Roundball Rock last night?

This is the NBA I love(d). I was hooked. The only thing missing was Kobe vs. Allen Iverson in the 2001 Finals. The last time the NBA was watchable, by the way.

Good work by NBC. It's rare that a network gets something so simple right – they usually overcomplicate it and ruin it – but NBC nailed it last night. Rare win.

Two more on the way out. Speaking of not overcomplicating something, let's check in with Kay Adams after a big weekend trip to South Bend:

What a heater Kay's been on this year. I said it during the summer, and she's kept the momentum ROLLING right into the fall. If Kay starts to get into college football now, it's over. Curtains. It's her final untapped market. She'd be a GODDESS on college campuses. Buckle up.

OK, that's it for today. Good Hump Day all around.

Take us home, Natalie Decker. Vroom vroom.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

How do we feel about McAfee? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.