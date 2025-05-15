NASCAR Wife Gianna Blaney Vacations In Body Paint, Hailey Van Lith's Dominant SI Debut & Coddled Angel Reese

Over the hump and safely into the second half of May. Time flies! Weren't we just talking about how the start of May is the unofficial start of summer? And now, we're already halfway through.

We're getting there, folks. Stay the course. Be patient. Before you know it, we'll be back to bikinis, brats, and, God willin', football. It's close. Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Let's roll.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where NASCAR wife Gianna Blaney (formerly Hooters Gianna) enjoys a body paint vacation with her Cup Series champion husband. Vroom vroom!

What else? I've got more SI Swimsuit content, including Hailey Van Lith's behind-the-scenes video, the Colts bending the knee to the woke NFL because Tyreek Hill can't act like an adult, and Angel Reese being insufferable on the eve of the WNBA season.

Shocker, I know.

OK, let's go ahead and get this class going. I've got another sleep training nap to administer here in a bit, which means I'll be out of commission for about an hour.

Drink up – and do it FAST – it's time for a Thursday 'Cap!

Sleep training at the 8-day mark

I realized I forgot to give everyone an update on our battle yesterday, but today works just as well given we're on Day No. 8.

So, we started this after our 8-month-old refused to sleep all night in his bed for about four months. Ever since Christmas. He'd go down fine, but wake up after a few hours and never go back. We always rocked him to sleep.

I'm hesitant to say anything because I'm deathly terrified of jinxing something, but, eight nights later … he's slept through the night every single night.

The first one was a struggle, obviously. He took an hour to fall asleep on his own, cried for most of it, and then woke up again around midnight and took 90 minutes to fall back asleep – even with me in the room by his crib.

But … every night since has been a pleasure.

He's down to about 10 minutes to fall asleep with minimal crying, and has slept through the night every time. Now, last night we had what our fancy sleep expert called an "extinction burst," which is basically his last-gasp effort to fight back.

He took 30 minutes to fall asleep, and it was the most crying he's done, easily, in a week. It was jarring.

But, we're told this only lasts a day or two, and then you're onto the other side … for life. We'll see.

Anyway, naps have been more of a struggle, which is normal. Sometimes, he falls asleep in 10 minutes. Other times, it takes an hour, and it's a bloodbath in there. Again, this is normal, and takes the longest.

We'll see how this afternoon goes.

All in all, I'm optimistic, but also deathly terrified of a dreaded regression. Binge-watching New Girl again in my own bed, while slamming down a tumbler of whiskey and a nicotine pouch, has been something I've very much enjoyed having back in my life.

The good news is … kids never change things up! So, I'm sure we're in the clear. Gulp.

For those of you non-parents here who are annoyed we started class like that, here's Hailey Van Lith gearing up for her big SI photoshoot as a thank you.

Don't say I never did anything for ya!

Speaking of the WNBA, let's check in with insufferable Angel Reese!

That's our girl! Love Hailey Van Lith. Can't wait to see her on the court this week. I'm sure you're all on pins and needles, too!

That's right … the WNBA season starts tomorrow night. Y'all tailgating? Let me know! I'm sure my inbox will be flooded.

Now, the only real game worth paying attention to is Saturday's Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark showdown. Sure, it also tips off right as the leaders tee off for Moving Day at Quail Hollow, but you can surely find some time to check it out.

And if you need any further incentive to do so, here's a clip of smug Angel Reese being insufferable towards the media about a dumbass comment she made about Caitlin Clark last summer:

Jags, Colts, Sabrina & Gianna!

My God.

For those who missed it, Angel said last summer that more people were watching the WNBA because of her – along with Caitlin Clark. That's just not true, and I don't even hate Angel Reese like a lot of folks do. I think she's good for the WNBA. She certainly helps fuel the Caitlin Clark bus.

But let's not be crazy here … without Caitlin Clark, nobody is watching – or even talking about – the WNBA. She's the reason I'm blogging about it on May 15. The reason we write about it. The reason we care.

Here's my issue … why the hell does Angel get a pass here for dodging the question?

It's not like she was asked about her views on Trump's trip to the Middle East! She was asked about something … she said. You said it, Angel. Maybe drop the attitude and let the guy A) finish his question, and B) answer the damn thing and move on, like an adult.

This is why people can't stand this chick. Right here. I don't even love Caitlin Clark anymore, mainly because she's been brainwashed into hating white people by the WNBA, but still – she'd never act like a prick towards the media quite like this.

Oh well. Can't wait to see what Saturday has in store for us! I'll be watching golf, but I assume someone will let me know.

OK, rapid-fire time on this Thursday in May. First up? How about this secret Jags schedule release video on TikTok that was just Sabrina Carpenter sex positions?

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie!

Nothing like starting your season with missionary peddling or reverse cowgirl! 17-0 season incoming for the fellas in Duval.

This song by Sabrina Carpenter, Juno, is all about being horny as hell. I've never heard it, but I'm also a 32-year-old dad in the middle of sleep training.

Anyway, it's what she's most known for – performing it on stage, and then getting into some sort of obscure sex position after she says the line: "Wanna try out some freaky positions? / Have you ever tried this one?"

After that, she just starts doing sex things on stage. Sometimes it's missionary. Sometimes it's the weird bicycle one, although I'm not sure how that works in bed.

There's also the backbend, which y'all can probably figure out, and Reverse Cowgirl – an American classic!

All in all, a solid little way to get the boys ready for a big 2025 NFL season. We're only three months away. Plan accordingly.

Next? Let's go ahead and stay in the AFC South:

Excellent work here by the Colts. 10/10. No notes. Perfection … except the part where they deleted the video.

The Pussification of America, folks. Right here, on display.

Tyreek Hill is a clown and a ticking time bomb. Maybe don't get arrested 400 times a year, and teams won't mock you for it. Ever think of that? And I'm a Dolphins fan!

Shame on the Colts for bending the knee. We need more of that. Not less. Piss off, Goodell.

OK, that's it for today. Let's start our engines with Hooters Gianna Blaney (slide 3 so y'all don't yell at me) and head into a big Thursday night.

See you tomorrow.

