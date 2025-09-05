NASCAR Champ Doing Sex Ads With His Wife To Pay Bills As Winless Streak Grows

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch hasn't won a race in over two years. Frankly, it's closer to three at this point, and the slump is showing no signs of letting up.

Sad. Rowdy is a first ballot Hall of Famer, and in the conversation for Greatest of All-Time. He won't win, because the sport has names like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson, but he's in the conversation.

Anyway, ever since leaving Joe Gibbs for RCR back in 2023, it's been just a brutal stretch for Busch as he enters his 40s. Three wins in Year 1, no wins since. Oddly enough, Kyle's last Cup win came at Gateway in June 2023, which is where the fellas are headed this weekend.

For those keeping count at home, that's an 83-race winless for Kyle Busch, which was almost unfathomable three years ago. But, times are tough, which means the race checks ain't what they used to be.

And that means it's time to put Mr. Pride aside, and provide for your family no matter what:

Tough look here for Kyle Busch

Oh my. What an AD! This has to be rock bottom, right? Sure, Samantha Busch is hot, and she makes any situation more palatable. But my God, this HAS to be rock bottom for Kyle Busch.

Resorting to sex infomercials with your wife about not being able to last long in bed? It's a tough look for Rowdy. There's just no way to spin it. No sugar-coating it. This is tough.

But, again, this is what happens when you can't win races anymore. Life doesn't stop. Bills don't stop. Sam and the kids have grown accustomed to a certain way of life, and they ain't changing just because RCR can't field a competitive race team.

So, you do what you have to do. That's what we have here. Kyle put his big boy pants up, told his ego to hit the bricks, and then told the world he can't last 10 seconds in bed with his wife.

Honestly, can you blame him? Come on. There's a reason I call Sam Busch the First Lady of NASCAR, and it ain't because of her great racing IQ.