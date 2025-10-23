NASA Reportedly Activates Planetary Defense Network As Conspiracy Theories Run Wild

Aliens? In my area!?

It's more likely than you think.

At least, that's what everyone on the internet wants you to believe, as NASA has "quietly" (their words, not mine) activated the planetary defense network for the first time in history.

Do you believe this is a sign we are about to be visited by aliens? Let me know what you think of this latest development at austin.perry@outkick.com.

To provide a little backstory, NASA has been tracking an object named 3i/Atlas for some time now, and after it displayed some "anomalous characteristics," many observers, from internet conspiracy theorists to Harvard astrophysicists, thought it could be something more than just an interstellar comet.

The official narrative is a "training exercise," with the prevailing thought that this would be the only time to view something like this up close for quite some time.

Naturally, though, plenty of internet sleuths aren't buying what the government is selling them.

Some people are convinced this is an alien spacecraft that will shred the Fermi Paradox to pieces and prove, once and for all, that we are not alone in this vast expanse we call a universe.

On the other hand, many of the more anarchy-oriented, "don't trust the government" types are saying this is just another way for the powers that be to exercise control over its citizens, much like a galactic "Patriot Act."

Regardless of what side you fall on with regard to this story, you have to admit it's a little fishy that NASA would fire up its defense measures for something that isn't even supposed to come within 100 million miles of Earth, right?

Personally, I think it's a massive comet that is going to come a little closer to Earth than they're reporting, so NASA is getting ready in case their calculations are off and they need to intercept it.

I'm going to be so bummed if this turns out to be a planet killer before I even have a chance to see who the Gators are going to hire as their new head football coach.

Then again, knowing my luck, they'll probably end up going with Eli Drinkwitz anyway, so who cares?