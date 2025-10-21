Steve Spurrier Brings Up Different SEC Coach When Asked About Idea Of Florida Trying To Hire Lane Kiffin

The Florida Gators would like the second coming of Steve Spurrier to man their sideline beginning next season, and understandably so. Spurrier lost a grand total of 27 games during his 12 seasons in Gainesville and led the Gators to a national title in 1996.

Many believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the one who could best fill Spurrier's enormous shoes, both in terms of coaching and personality.

Kiffin is an offensive guru, his teams score points, and he is among the most unique coaches in terms of how he interacts with the media and on social media. Spurrier's Florida teams were electric, and so too was his personality during his coaching days.

With the Kiffin-to-Florida rumors officially beginning to swirl following the firing of Billy Napier over the weekend, Spurrier was asked about the idea of the Gators going after the Rebels' head coach. Spurrier simply wants a proven winner to be hired in Gainesville, and Kiffin isn't the only coach who checks that box in the SEC.

"I firmly think he is a very good coach," Spurrier told Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today, referring to Kiffin. "There’s no question about that. I like him. I like Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri). I like a lot of guys out there that are proven winners.

"I think we’re going to try to hire a proven coach who’s got a winning record in the SEC or another major conference. I think that’s the type of coach we’re looking for."

Spurrier bringing Drinkwitz's name into the conversation is more than fair.

Drinkwitz took over at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season, the same time Kiffin arrived in Oxford, and both programs have had very similar success over the last five-and-a-half seasons.

Kiffin has led Ole Miss to an overall record of 50-19 and three 10-win seasons since 2020, while Drinkwitz is 44-25 across that same span to go along with two 10-win seasons. Both the Rebels and Tigers are staring at 10-win seasons this year as well.

While a potential hire of Kiffin at Florida would be flashier and deemed by everyone to be more exciting than Drinkwitz taking the job, the 42-year-old at Missouri could be a fantastic fit in The Swamp.