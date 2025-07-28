Are Aliens Going To Attack Earth In A Few Months? Experts Believe It's Possible: DETAILS

Are we on the brink of war against aliens traveling through space to attack Earth?

We've heard a lot of crazy stories about UFOs and aliens over the years. You've certainly read plenty if you're a regular OutKick reader.

We're leading the way in uncovering whatever the hell is going on, and it appears we might soon be in the fight of our existence against an object traveling towards Earth.

Are aliens traveling to Earth?

A small group of scientists believes that it's possible an unknown object floating towards Earth could actually be "hostile" aliens, according to the New York Post.

The researchers published a paper on July 16th on the preprint server ArXiv warning that big issues with the object might be looming on the horizon, according to the same report.

"The consequences, should the hypothesis [aliens with hostile intent] turn out to be correct, could potentially be dire for humanity," the study states.

The study's abstract states the following:

"At this early stage of its passage through our Solar System, 3I/ATLAS, the recently discovered interstellar interloper, has displayed various anomalous characteristics, determined from photometric and astrometric observations. As largely a pedagogical exercise, in this paper we present additional analysis into the astrodynamics of 3I/ATLAS, and hypothesize that this object could be technological, and possibly hostile as would be expected from the 'Dark Forest' resolution to the 'Fermi Paradox'. We show that 3I/ATLAS approaches surprisingly close to Venus, Mars and Jupiter, with a probability of ≲0.005\%. Furthermore the low retrograde tilt of 3I/ATLAS's orbital plane to the ecliptic offers various benefits to an Extra-terrestrial Intelligence (ETI), since it allows the object access to our planet with relative impunity. The eclipse by the Sun from Earth of 3I/ATLAS at perihelion, would allow it to conduct a clandestine reverse Solar Oberth Manoeuvre, an optimal high-thrust strategy for interstellar spacecraft to brake and stay bound to the Sun. An optimal intercept of Earth would entail an arrival in late November/early December of 2025, and also, a non-gravitational acceleration of ∼5.9×10−5 au day−2, normalized at 1 au from the Sun, would indicate an intent to intercept the planet Jupiter, not far off its path, and a strategy to rendezvous with it after perihelion."

For anyone who thinks the researchers are random internet trolls, that's not the case at all. Avi Loeb, one of the three researchers, is a Harvard astrophysicist.

The other two researchers - Adam Hibberd and Adam Crowl - are from the Initiative for Interstellar Studies in London, according to the same report. The entire study can be read here.

Loeb wrote the following in a blog post about the situation:

"If the hypothesis about a technological artifact ends up being correct, then there are two possible implications: first that the intentions of 3I/ATLAS are entirely benign, and second that they are malign. In the first case, humanity need not do anything but await the arrival of this interstellar messenger with open arms. It is the second option which is of great concern. Given the dramatic implications of the second possibility, we can apply the logic of Pascal’s wager that suggested it is more rational to believe in God’s existence than not. The insight offered by the mathematician Blaise Pascal was that the potential benefits of believing (in our case — alerting humanity to the existential risk from 3I/ATLAS) far outweigh the potential losses (in our case — a theoretical idea that does not describe reality), while the potential losses of not believing are far greater than the potential benefits."

First off, November is a critically important time for college football fans. If aliens are planning on starting a huge war, could they at least wait until after March Madness is finished? Mid-April through July should provide everyone with plenty of time to get in on the action without missing anything.

Having said that, if aliens are really on the way to Earth to stir up a problem, then I suggest you get ready to go full "Red Dawn" on them.

No mercy for the invaders. We're a gentle and peaceful people, but when pushed, Americans have never refused to fight.

Getting to fight invading aliens sounds like an epic time, and the movies that would follow would be epic.

What do you believe? Is it all over-hyped or are we on the verge of a massive intergalactic conflict? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.