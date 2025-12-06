Nancy Mace's Hand Placement In This Christmas Picture, And What It Implies, Could Be A December Stunner

Is Nancy Mace about to flip us on our heads?

Nancy Mace went to bed Friday night and set the world on fire with a last-minute Instagram post filled with more conspiracy theories than flight MH370. 

And that's why I will always back South Carolina's future governor. I appreciate the #content. No matter what, at the end of the day, I'm a #content guy, and Nancy Mace is a #content machine. 

Anyway, Nancy posted what at first glance appears to be an innocent picture to Instagram of her in a brown dress with a Christmas tree in the background. The caption reads, "Season's Greetings," implying this is Nancy's Christmas card to America. 

But look at this hand placement, and let the rumors FLY:

Nancy Mace needs to answer some of these questions 

Oh, my. You thought it. I thought it. All of Instagram thought it. Let's dig into a few comments:

  • Is Nancy pregnant?
  • Pregnant? Congrats!!🎉
  • Congratulations! Can't wait to find out who the baby daddy is.
  • Pregnant with baby number 3 congrats!!!!
  • Nancy. Congratulations on your pregnancy
  • Congratulations. When are you due?
  • Is Nancy knocked up?

That's the question everyone and their mother is asking today. Is Nancy Mace knocked up? Sure, I didn't expect to be asking that on a college football CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY, but here we are. 

I want the committee to dive into this WAY more than I want it to find a way to leapfrog Notre Dame with Miami. Priorities, I guess. 

Forget Indiana-Ohio State. Forget 1 vs. 2. Forget BYU-Texas Tech. Literally nobody cares about the ACC Championship game, so we don't even have to worry about that one. 

But I want someone to get to the bottom of this little mystery. I'm 32. All my friends are either pregnant with baby No. 1, 2 or 3 right now. I see these announcements all the time on Facebook. I know what they look like. 

I'm not saying Nancy's pregnant. I'm just saying the picture looks familiar. That's all. 

Carry on. 

