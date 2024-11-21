Nancy Mace Crushes Trans Activists Who Have Turned To Intimidation Tactics

If trans activists think they're going to intimidate South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, they're severely mistaken.

The firecracker member of Congress popped up on Twitter Thursday afternoon to show supporters how trans activists launched an intimidation campaign aimed at Nancy for her crusade against dudes using female restrooms on Capitol Hill.

Two weeks ago, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del. was elected to Congress. McBride is a biological male who presents as a woman.

"This says, You can't erase us, Nancy,'" Mace said after coming across trans flag printout that were taped up outside of a Capitol Hill women's restroom on Thursday.

Who put up the signs? That's unclear.

"Well, then you shouldn't try to erase women," Mace fired back at the militant trans community before tearing down the signs. "I have to say, for any man that wants to be in a woman's restroom, bathroom, dressing room, locker room, absolutely not," she added.

Mace then walks over to a trash can and deposits the signs.

It's pretty much a campaign video made for $0 dollars and in record time. The video had 215k views in an hour on Twitter. For free.

Nancy Mace will not give an inch to the trans militants

While the usual suspects try to call her a transphobe and say she's launching a culture war, Mace just stands firm on her belief that men should use the men's restroom and women should use the women's restroom.

Simple concept.

Brad Polumbo, a typical lefty journo who works for MSNBC, decided he wanted a fight.

And he got one.

"I, for one, was somewhat surprised to see [Mace] launching this culture war crusade, because when I interviewed her in 2021, shortly after she took office, she framed herself as a pro-LGBT, social moderate," Polumbo tweeted Wednesday.

That didn't work, Bradley.

"Brad, you’re barking up the wrong tree and you’re [100 emoji] wrong. I voted for gay marriage twice in fact and would do it again, but that doesn’t mean your balls have the right to be in my bathroom," Mace shot back.

Nancy Mace says she received a graphic voicemail telling her to kill herself