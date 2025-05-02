Nancy Mace Sets Social Media On Fire With Subtle Jab At Vulgar Democrat: PHOTO

Congresswoman Nancy Mace seemingly couldn't pass up the chance to take a shot at Democrat Ilhan Omar.

The liberal from Minnesota is getting crushed online after she told a reporter to "f*ck off" after being asked a question about Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia.

Instead of apologizing, the Democrat politician decided to double down on her vulgar language.

*RELATED: Ilhan Omar Caught On Camera Saying Nasty Word To Reporter, Embarrasses Herself: WATCH*

Nancy Mace goes viral with what appears to be jab at Ilhan Omar.

Well, Mace, the Republican from South Carolina, appeared to be unable to pass on the opportunity to dunk on Omar, and she didn't need many words to do it.

"I love Jesus but I cuss a little bit. Sometimes a lot," Mace tweeted Thursday night. The tweet has been seen more than 550,000 times as of publication.

You can check out her now-viral tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Don't hate the player. Hate the game. If Ilhan Omar is going to say stupid things to a journalist over a vanilla question, then she deserves to get cooked.

This tweet from Mace is a masterpiece. She's poking fun at herself, and doesn't even need to mention Omar's name for everyone to know who the Congresswoman is mocking.

It's art.

Say whatever you want about Nancy Mace, but the one thing you can't say is that she's not a firecracker. She understands the game and is crushing it.

The popular Republican is a content machine, and that's why she's one of the most famous people in the party.

Props to Mace for continuing to entertain. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.