Nancy Mace Rattles The Swamp In Just Her Pajamas, CBS Golf Girl Amanda Balionis & Alligator Alcatraz Reviews!

Yes! First Hump Day of July, baby.

Been waiting for this one for a while. We're in the meat of summer now. July is always the reset month. Every single year. We start it by celebrating our independence, and then collectively take two weeks off to refresh before gearing up for the back-half of the season.

It's basically our version of load management. Now, I'm not really taking any time off this month because I've got nothing planned. But, I've also got two kids at home and just spent the last two months surrounded by weddings, new babies, and way more time in a hospice room than I ever care to spend again.

So, frankly, being home for the next few weeks with nothing to do besides pump out lesson plans and hump? I'm all in. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where we get ready for America's birthday with CBS girl Amanda Balionis, and go from there.

What else? I've got Nancy Mace reporting for duty in her PJs, Sarah Michelle Gellar refusing to slow down at 48, Hooters HOFer Gianna Tulio (Blaney) with big life news, and Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, somehow being even hotter than he is right now.

And my dude is 9 for his last 19 and starting to SMOKE the ball. The Red Sox may be awful, but at least the Roman Empire is alive and well.

Grab you a glass of wine, take a virtual trip to a pool in Spain to drink it, and then settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

Kudos to NESN, the Red Sox, and Lia Anthony!

This is how you start July, folks. Lia Anthony burst onto the scene last month when brother Roman – the No. 1 prospect in baseball – got his call to the bigs, and it looks like she's more than taken advantage of it.

This is how you #GrowTheGame. Some viral internet stars just take their 15 minutes of fame and rest on it for as long as possible. Not Lia. She's nearing 40,000 followers on Instagram, pumping out bikini #content in Spain, and watching her brother learn how to handle big-league pitching.

Look out, world:

Again, the Sox have disgusted me this year, but fair is fair, and Roman Anthony is a stud. Obviously, Lia is, too.

And I also have to be fair to NESN for this little move from last night's game with the Reds.

For you purists out there, you undoubtedly know that this year is the 50-year anniversary of the Reds-Red Sox 1975 World Series. It's largely considered the greatest series ever played in baseball (especially Games 6 and 7, duh), and it was an EVENT at the time.

Did you know that more than 75 million people tuned in to watch Game 7? That's such an insane stat, I don't even know how to wrap my brain around it in today's world. That's like, nearly 35 percent of the country. Sort of. Kind of? I don't know. Google tells me that 216 million people lived in the USA back then. Feel free to do that math during the next period.

Anyway, NESN and the Red Sox celebrated the anniversary last night by having a retro broadcast, and it was so pure, I couldn't take my eyes off the screen:

The reviews are IN for Alligator Alcatraz!

Perfect. No notes. The First Lady walked in as I was watching it, did a double-take, and then said the most obvious thing in the world:

"Actually, I like that better."

Of course! There's too much going on nowadays on the damn screen. It's too much. Less is more. Always has been – especially in this house!

Simple, to the point, easy to read.

"First plate appearance: Walk"

That's it. That's all we need to know about TJ Friedl. I don't need to know his OPS, or how hard statcast says he hits a baseball, or what his second grade hobby was. What have you done for me lately? That's all I need to know.

Less is more!

Unless you're in the Everglades today, that is.

Down here, it's absolute CHAOS with the unveiling of Alligator Alcatraz. Trump was in town yesterday with Kristi Noem to check out the new digs, and they left the place a Yelp review that'll have business BOOMING straight into the fall:

Amanda, Sarah, Nance & Hooters Gianna, oh my!

Incredible. I didn't think it was real, but it is. Go look – QUICK – before they take it down. I promise you, Google will take it down, but some lunatic actually made Alligator Alcatraz a spot on Google Maps.

Amazing. What a country.

"Best resort in the area! Your ICE agent will make your reservation for you so you don't have to worry about calling ahead."

This is how you do the internet, boys and girls. Well done to everyone! And welcome to Florida, Kristi. Always a pleasure.

Yep, she'll fit in just fine down here.

OK, let's rapid-fire this first Hump Day class of July into a big Hump Day night. First up? While Kristi is keeping the big, beautiful State of Florida safe, Nancy Mace is doing the same with the Big, Beautiful Bill!

Oh my. There's internet THIRST, and then there's Rep. Nancy Mace road-tripping up the East Coast in her PJs to save Trump's budget bill. What a moment. This is how you lay it all on the line for America, boys and girls. Take notes.

Bring it home, Nance! Let's slash some taxes.

Next? How about the fastball on Sarah Michelle Gellar at 48? Didn't see it coming.

I'm sure most of you folks know Sarah as Buffy, which is fair. I grew up during the Buffy period, too.

But, to me, SMG will always be smokeshow Daphne Blake from the live-action Scooby-Doo movies. Remember those two ELECTRIC films? Maybe the most underrated movies of all time, and I'm only half-joking.

Sarah, Freddie-Prince, the one dude who tried to kill people in the original Scream, VELMA? Amazing.

That's my childhood. We used to be such a great country.

Next? We're still a few weeks out from the BRITISH Open, which means CBS golf girl Amanda Balionis is enjoying some R&R before heading overseas:

Not sure I'd spend my summers in New York – especially with the virtue-signaling socialist now in charge (almost) – but if it's good enough for Amanda, who are we to judge?

Let us know how the government-run grocery stores are looking!

OK, that's it for today. I'd like to end class by congratulating Hooters HOFer Gianna Tulio and NASCAR champ Ryan Blaney on all the sex.

Vroom vroom.

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You ready to book your trip to Alligator Alcatraz? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.