Firecracker Nancy Mace Drops Rifle Photo, Joins Sydney Sweeney Jeans Chaos

Nancy Mace is running to be the next Governor of South Carolina.

PublishedUpdated

Congresswoman Nancy Mace cooked on X with a new post promoting her run for Governor.

The popular Republican Congresswoman is running to be South Carolina's new Governor, and judging from the chatter I'm hearing around Washington, D.C., insiders certainly seem to like her chances.

If there's one thing we know about Mace, it's that she knows how to move the needle on social media. That's an important skill in 2025 in politics.

Grab the spotlight or get left behind. Mace, an OutKick fan favorite, has no interest in falling into the latter group.

RELATED: Spicy New Sydney Sweeney Photo For Hits The Web, Comments Go Crazy

Nancy Mace is running to be the next governor of South Carolina. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Center for Creative Photography/University of Arizona via Getty Images)

Nancy Mace hops into Sydney Sweeney chaos with rifle photo. 

Mace decided to kill two birds with one stone with a Tuesday post on X. She dropped a photo of herself rocking a rifle (pretty solid shooting form), and the caption managed to tie Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad into the situation.

"Nancy Mace for Governor has great jeans," the Congresswoman representing South Carolina wrote.

Well done, Nancy! Well done.

You can check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's worth noting Mace has voted against attempts by liberals to ban common weapons in circulation, such as semi-automatic rifles.

No, just because a rifle is black - such as the one she has above - doesn't mean it's super dangerous and must be banned. An AR-15 fires one of the weakest rifle rounds in existence. However, you'd never know that if you listened to anti-gun Democrats. You'd think it fires a tank round. Not true!

Nancy Mace is going viral with a gun post that also plays on the Sydney Sweeney outrage. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

So, not only is Mace rocking a rifle, but she's also getting in on the Sweeney discourse. Something tells me we're going to see a lot more references to jeans in the coming weeks and months as people continue to rally behind Sweeney.

The woke mob tried to tear the actress down. Their efforts failed, the good guys won and Mace is now making a jeans reference of her own.

Are you not entertained?

Congresswoman Nancy Mace posted a photo of herself shooting a rifle while jumping in on the Sydney Sweeney jeans discourse. Check out the photo. What did she tweet? (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images and Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Congresswoman Nancy Mace posted a photo of herself shooting a rifle while jumping in on the Sydney Sweeney jeans discourse. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images and Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

What do you think about Mace's post and her run for Governor in South Carolina? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.