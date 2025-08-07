Firecracker Nancy Mace Drops Rifle Photo, Joins Sydney Sweeney Jeans Chaos

Nancy Mace is running to be the next Governor of South Carolina.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace cooked on X with a new post promoting her run for Governor.

The popular Republican Congresswoman is running to be South Carolina's new Governor, and judging from the chatter I'm hearing around Washington, D.C., insiders certainly seem to like her chances.

If there's one thing we know about Mace, it's that she knows how to move the needle on social media. That's an important skill in 2025 in politics.

Grab the spotlight or get left behind. Mace, an OutKick fan favorite, has no interest in falling into the latter group.

Nancy Mace hops into Sydney Sweeney chaos with rifle photo.

Mace decided to kill two birds with one stone with a Tuesday post on X. She dropped a photo of herself rocking a rifle (pretty solid shooting form), and the caption managed to tie Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad into the situation.

"Nancy Mace for Governor has great jeans," the Congresswoman representing South Carolina wrote.

Well done, Nancy! Well done.

You can check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's worth noting Mace has voted against attempts by liberals to ban common weapons in circulation, such as semi-automatic rifles.

No, just because a rifle is black - such as the one she has above - doesn't mean it's super dangerous and must be banned. An AR-15 fires one of the weakest rifle rounds in existence. However, you'd never know that if you listened to anti-gun Democrats. You'd think it fires a tank round. Not true!

So, not only is Mace rocking a rifle, but she's also getting in on the Sweeney discourse. Something tells me we're going to see a lot more references to jeans in the coming weeks and months as people continue to rally behind Sweeney.

The woke mob tried to tear the actress down. Their efforts failed, the good guys won and Mace is now making a jeans reference of her own.

Are you not entertained?

What do you think about Mace's post and her run for Governor in South Carolina? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.