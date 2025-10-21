Sinister TV Series Tells The Story Of Infamous Killings, Is An Outstanding Show | REVIEW

"Murdaugh: Death in the Family" tells the story of the collapse of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina.

Hulu's new series "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" is every bit as good as anticipated.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Hulu

Plot: Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear.

Cast: Patricia Arquette, Jason Clarke, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison and Brittany Snow

Release date: October 15, 2025

Source Material: The true story of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina and the deaths that surrounded them.

"Murdaugh: Death in the Family" is outstanding.

The preview for "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" came out in September, and it immediately generated some serious buzz.

It's pretty easy to understand why. The Murdaugh family was a powerful South Carolina dynasty that collapsed in horrific fashion following multiple deaths.

It all stemmed from Paul Murdaugh being charged in the boating death of Mallory Beach on February 24, 2019.

Paul and his mother Maggie were later found gunned down on their expensive South Carolina estate. Alex Murdaugh — Paul's dad and Maggie's husband — was later charged and convicted in the slayings.

The criminal case turned into one of the biggest crime stories in America. A wealthy American family imploded with multiple dead bodies in the process.

I had the chance to watch the first two episodes after they dropped on Hulu, and it's honestly incredible how the series strikes the tone of upper class intrigue in South Carolina.

The series is incredibly dark. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. After all, we're talking about a situation involving the destruction of a family and the death of an innocent young woman in Mallory Beach.

The first two episodes set the tone of the family dynamics and then the infamous boat crash that sparked the events that followed.

It's honestly incredible how well Jason Clarke portrays Alex Murdaugh. The man nails it, and he's not alone.

Johnny Berchtold could pass for Paul Murdaugh in real life. The resemblance is a bit wild, and he does an outstanding job playing the troubled young man accused of causing Mallory Beach's death.

More than anything, "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" is a reminder of how tragic things can get when one simple bad decision is made. Paul Murdaugh allegedly drove the boat that resulted in Mallory Beach's death, and nobody could have predicted the horrifically violent events that unfolded in the aftermath.

The Murdaugh family is also an unfortunate reminder that what you see on the surface isn't always the reality behind closed doors.

The series does a great job of setting that tone right from the jump.

Are you already watching the series? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.