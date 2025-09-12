New TV Series Will Shine Light On Infamous Murder Scandal, Preview Is Unsettling: WATCH

Hulu's upcoming series "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" will cover one of the most shocking scandals in recent memory.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Hulu

Plot: Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear.

Cast: Patricia Arquette, Jason Clarke, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison and Brittany Snow

Release date: October 15, 2025

Source Material: The true story of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina.

For those of you who don't know, the story of the Murdaugh family gripped the nation not that long ago. Alex Murdaugh was the patriarch of an incredibly powerful South Carolina family…..and then it all unraveled with several lives lost.

Now, Hulu will take a deep dive into the events surrounding a story that is too strange for fiction. With Jason Clark leading the way as Alex Murdaugh, it looks like fans are in for a wild ride.

I won't spoil all the details here about what happened, but the catalyst for the collapse of the Murdaugh family starts with the death of Mallory Beach on February 24, 2019.

She was riding in a boat that Paul Murdaugh was accused of operating while under the influence. Paul eventually faced charges, and the events that followed were every bit confusing as they were captivating and weird.

Paul never saw a trial because he was found shot and killed, along with his mother, in June 2021. That's where the story of the Murdaugh family really spirals out of control, and judging from the trailer, that will be the main focus of the series.

If you want to find out how it all plays out, look it up on Google. Trust me when I say it's going to sound too crazy for anyone to believe.

I also have to say that Jason Clark is damn near a dead ringer for Alex Murdaugh in the role.

You can catch "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" starting October 15th on Hulu. As someone fascinated by the real story, I'll 100% be watching. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.