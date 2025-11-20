Sinister Series About Horrific Murders Ends With A Bang, Is Incredible Television | REVIEW

"Murdaugh: Death in the Family" is officially over, and it was a wild ride.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Hulu

Plot: Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear.

Cast: Patricia Arquette, Jason Clarke, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison and Brittany Snow

All episodes now streaming.

Source Material: The true story of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina and the deaths that surrounded them.

"Murdaugh: Death in the Family" was an outstanding series.

I've been hooked on "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" ever since the first preview was released. The series chronicles the dark and horrific events that brought down the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina.

It all started with Paul Murdaugh was accused of being responsible for the boating death of Mallory Beach on February 24, 2019.

The tragic event kicked off a series of events that resulted in much more bloodshed.

The situation took an unbelievably sinister turn when Paul and his mother Maggie were found gunned down at their home.

It didn't take long for the authorities to zero in on Alex Murdaugh, Paul's dad and Maggie's husband, as the prime suspect.

What was uncovered along the way revealed demons and secrets nobody could have imagined. This is where "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" shines.

It sets the perfect ominous tone of the darkness lingering over many members of the Murdaugh family and all the death tied to them.

The finale episode focused heavily on the fate of Alex Murdaugh. He was convicted in the deaths of his son and wife and sentenced to life in prison.

The show perfectly paints the downfall of a man people believed had it all. A man who had prestige, power, money and influence. From the outside looking in, Alex Murdaugh was crushing it in life.

The reality was much harsher and dark, and death was connected to family at, seemingly, every turn. The series constantly has a cloud of something terrible looming over the horizon at all times, and it finally all came crashing down in the finale.

"Murdaugh: Murder in the Family" is a great example of what entertainment can be at its best, and it's only eight episodes. You can crush it in a weekend. I suggest you do because it's awesome. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.