Hit TV Show Shocks Viewers With Grisly And Bloody Murder Scene

"Murdaugh: Death in the Family" showcases the downfall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina.

"Murdaugh: Death in the Family" had a shocking scene in the latest episode.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Hulu

Plot: Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear.

Cast: Patricia Arquette, Jason Clarke, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison and Brittany Snow

Release date: October 15, 2025

Source Material: The true story of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina and the deaths that surrounded them.

"Murdaugh: Death in the Family" shocks viewers with graphic murder scene.

I wrote about "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" back in October shortly after it premiered on Hulu. The Hulu series starring Jason Clarke shines a light on the fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina after several deaths, scandals and chaos.

From the outside, the Murdaugh family, led by Alex Murdaugh, looked like they had it all. The reality was much darker and it all started unraveling when Paul Murdaugh, the younger son of Alex, allegedly was responsible for the boating death of Mallory Beach on February 24, 2019.

The Hulu series has been outstanding since the first episode, and fans have been waiting for the pinnacle moment in the saga:

The murders of Paul and his mom Margaret.

Well, they got it with the episode released Wednesday, titled "June 7th."

Paul and Margaret were gunned down in horrific fashion in real life. Alex was eventually convicted in court for their murders.

*WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

The show doesn't hold back at all with the scene of Paul and Margaret being killed. It's unbelievably brutal and grisly.

The dread and violence around the scene is next level. Paul gets killed first with multiple shotgun blasts at what appears to be close range.

Then, his mother is gunned down and executed without hesitation.

The show actually did a nice job of briefly teasing what looked like it might be the death scene in a previous episode. It was a bit of smoke and mirrors in action.

However, it became evident towards the end that the new episode released Wednesday was going to feature the executions, and it was every bit as brutal and graphic as expected.

Seeing the bodies on the ground was definitely rattling, and I'm sure many people who watched felt the same way.

Now, fans have just two episodes left to see how it all wraps up. I can't wait to dive back in next Wednesday. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.