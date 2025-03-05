MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace & Rachel Maddow Sink To New Low: 'Sickening'

And they wonder why nobody is watching their network.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace are getting completely ripped this morning after mocking 13-year-old brain cancer survivor DJ Daniel, who was honored as a Secret Service agent by President Trump during Tuesday night's Congressional address.

PEOPLE ARE CALLING FOR MADDOW AND WALLACE TO BE FIRED

"I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer, but I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide," Wallace went off in a bizarre, absolutely unhinged rant that has many wondering just what in the world these people are thinking.

Seriously, Nicolle? Of all the things that you decided to get angry about, it had to involve a 13-year-old kid who had the absolute biggest smile on his face last night when his lifelong dreams of becoming a police officer were realized. "Hey! Congrats on surviving brain cancer, but you know what you need to really worry about… suicide!"

Wallace wasn't done yet with her near-Olbermann-like crazy ass rant as she showed just how compulsively obsessed with Trump she is. You all need therapy, and fast.

"And I hope he isn’t one that has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people."

Ya know, because that's relevant when talking about 13-year-old DJ.

Meanwhile, Rachel Maddow decided to criticize President Trump for what she said was "using" DJ during his address, as if she's never watched a State of the Union or any Congressional speech in which they honor various people and groups.

‘SICKENING AND REPULSIVE’

Within SECONDS of Wallace's idiotic and vitriolic comments, social media absolutely lambasted her. And you know it's bad when even Democrats are calling her out for the disgusting comments.

"Sick, sick, sick… oh my God!" wrote one person. Another compared MSNBC as "Ole Yeller" and that it just needs to be put out of its misery (something it appears to be doing at a quick pace these days).

"This is shockingly low, even by Nicolle Wallace's standards, which are already as low as you can get," tweeted another person as there were literally THOUSANDS of comments - many of whom are calling for Wallace to be fired, across social media.

Just when you want to give Democrats the benefit of the doubt, some of them like Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace COMPLETELY show how out of touch, broken and deplorable they truly are by being so full of rage, anger and animosity that they can't even let a little kid who survived cancer be able to have just one good moment in his life.

Seek help, immediately, Nicolle.

SHOULD NICOLLE WALLACE BE FIRED FROM MSNBC? TWEET ME YOUR THOUGHTS: @TheGunzShow