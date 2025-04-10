MrBeast Wants To Be The Next Disney

Influencer and digital superstar MrBeast announced that he has big plans to continue building his global content empire and hopes to one day create his own version of Disney.

"Beast Industries is the next generation of diversified media, consumer products, goods and services conglomerates," said James Donaldson, who has gone by the handle "MrBeast" since beginning his journey into YouTube content videos and beyond in 2012. The direct comparison of Beast Industries to Disney came from Donaldson himself while pitching investors in fundraising efforts for his media entity at a $5 billion valuation, according to Business Insider.



YOUNG KIDS ARE GOING FROM MICKEY TO THE BEAST

The new media conglomerate is looking to "diversify away from MrBeast being on camera" via new IP within the "Beast Universe," the promotional sales deck read, adding that a group of IP writers had already started creating ideas for toys, gaming, animation, comics and merchandise, not to mention food, which Donaldson reportedly made $215 million from in revenue last year alone. Talk about telling Disney World to "hold the Churro!"

Beast is essentially the modern-day equivalent of Walt Disney, in that both visionaries were able to take their ideas and make them come to fruition in real life. With 380 million YouTube subscribers, Beast has already done the hard part of trying to get a fanbase. And it doesn't hurt that Donaldson's fans have already proven that they are willing to spend their money on whatever he's selling. The growth has already gone beyond just YouTube, with Beast now impacting streaming services with Beast Industries produced content.

For example, at the height of Netflix's Squid Game series, MrBeast created a real-life version of the game (minus that whole dying thing) in which contestants played "safe" versions of the otherwise gory competitions from the Netflix series. The winner of the game show received $5 million. The "Beast Games," as they were called, spanned across ten episodes that were released on Amazon Prime Video this past winter.

Although there are no plans for a Disney-like theme park yet, one thing's for certain: you can never count the Beast out.

BEAST INDUSTRIES IS LOOKING AT A $5 BILLION VALUATION

As Disney's traditional sources of revenue and media properties continue to shift, many children of the next generation are being raised on YouTube, where Donaldson might as well go by the last name Disney due to his influence.

So long as he learns from the recent pandering mistakes made by Disney, and never makes a Snow White movie, something tells me that Donaldson and Beast Industries should have no problem with their imminent media empire.

