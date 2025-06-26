The Most Moronic Democrat Alive Says Black People Are Fat With Bad Hearts Because Of The N-Word

The meltdown over on CNN in the wake of Donald Trump dropping bomb after bomb after bomb on Iran (allegedly, according to them!) has been truly a sight to behold.

Those dummies just refuse to grasp any sort of reality. If it has to do with Donald Trump, it's pure, 100% meltdown mode all the time. And they are going THROUGH it right now.

Which brings me to this latest doozy of a clip from a show nobody watched last night. Insane Democrat Jamaal Bowman – the dude who once pulled a fire alarm in congress and also called Israeli women getting raped during the Hamas attack "propaganda" – joined the program and dropped an absolute NUKE on the panel …

The reason black people are currently suffering from heart disease is because of the N-word.

There you go! Case CLOSED:

This is an all-timer, even for CNN

Incredible. I mean, five stars. No notes. Nothing. Chefs kiss. Perfection.

"The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N word directly or indirectly every day."

It's maybe my favorite CNN moment of all time, and that's saying a lot, given that the network pumps out just piles and piles of shit each and every day.

I can't believe this lunatic congressman actually said it. He really looked at the panel – including Scott Jennings! – in the eye and tried to pass THAT as a coherent thought.

It's as dumb as Rosie O'Donnell joining lunatic Chris Cuomo earlier this week and blaming Trump for her fatness. Do you see how moronic these people are? That's the disease. Not cancer or heart disease or obesity … stupidity. That's what they are.

And it's not because of false claims of racism. It's because of Donald J. Trump.

Hilarious.

What a scene.