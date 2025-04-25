Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Disaster Blamed On Racism By Nasty Democrat: WATCH

Former Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman thinks he's cracked the case for Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft nightmare:

Racism.

The former Colorado QB and Deion Sanders' son fell completely out of the first round Thursday night. There had been a lot of chatter about his stock collapsing in recent days.

Yet, many fans still expected to hear his name called in the first round. That didn't happen, and now Bowman is cooking on social media.

Jamaal Bowman claims Shedeur Sanders falling is a race issue.

"The NFL doesn’t like Shaduer [incorrect spelling] Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no o line and no running game. He’s entitled but Eli Manning wasn’t entitled when he refused to be drafted by San Diego? He’s not athletic, but that didn’t stop Joe Montana, Drew Brees or Tom Brady. America continues to fear strong black men who come from means and have a strong sense of themselves without submitting to the 'dominant' culture," Bowman - who famously pulled a fire alarm for no reason while in Congress - tweeted Friday morning in reaction to Shedeur's slide.

The video he shared with the tweet is certainly something to behold, and boils down, in part, to one thing: racism.

"It's the way Shedeur dresses. It's the way he talks, and it's his culture, in my opinion. You see him at the draft last night. He's wearing all black. He got the L chain on, and he talks like a rapper," the former Congressman explained. He also floated the theory Shedeur is a black man with means not submitting to the NFL and "white sh*t."

The Democrat politician then took shots at the idea that Shedeur is entitled and questioned if the "white boys who came before him don't feel entitled."

Bowman also weirdly pointed out that Josh Allen hasn't won a Super Bowl yet, which is simply an insane thing to bring to the argument. Allen is one of the best QBs in America. What the hell is he talking about?

You can watch his rambling video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fun fact: The first overall pick in the NFL draft was Cam Ward, who is a black man.

In fact, the overwhelming majority of players picked in the first round are black, and the league is majority black.

The idea that the NFL is against Shedeur Sanders because he's black is so comically stupid I almost thought this video was parody at first.

Then again, we are talking about Mr. Fire Alarm. I suppose nothing is too insane by his standards.

Is it possible antics like the ones in the video below might have been a red flag? Is it possible that's the cause or is Bowman committed to the racism narrative no matter what?

Let's not push these idiotic arguments. There's simply no need to. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.