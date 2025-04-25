Shedeur Sanders Brutally Crushed On Social Media After NFL Draft Disaster

The internet doesn't seem to be shedding too many tears about Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft debacle.

The former Colorado QB and Deion Sanders' son was once seen as a top draft prospect, and was even favored to be drafted first overall just a few months ago.

What happened during the first round Thursday night was nothing short of a disaster. Shedeur didn't just slide down the board.

He slid clean out of the entire first round. Life sure does come at you fast.

Social media cooks Shedeur Sanders.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for social media to do its thing, and absolutely roast Shedeur's slide.

Check out some of the best tweets below.

Also, check out the hilarious community note on Deion Sanders' prediction last May that his son would go in the top five.

The internet never forgets.

Now, Shedeur Sanders will sit and wait for the second round to start Friday night. It's impossible to believe he won't come off the board soon, but nothing in the short-term will erase the embarrassment of an all-time bad slide.

At the same time, he could be starting a great comeback arc. At the end of the day, it's entirely in his own hands.

How do you think Shedeur will be in the NFL? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.