Morgan Wallen Has Country Fans Going Crazy With New Song: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen's highly-hyped new song "Superman" is finally out.

The country music icon is releasing his new album - "I'm the Problem" - on May 16th, and launching another stadium tour this year.

Wallen is already the biggest name in country music. It appears he's going to take things to a new level.

Wallen has been teasing the song "Superman" for months, and made it clear it was made for his young song. All the previews had fans pretty amped up.

Now, it's finally out after being released Sunday morning. It doesn't disappoint at all. That much I can guarantee you.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts

Well, I think it's safe to say "Superman" was every bit as good as advertised by Wallen, and I'm certainly not the only one who feels that way.

The comments section on YouTube is on fire:

The real Entertainer of the year

I've been waiting for this to be released! He 100% should have been entertainer of the year in my opinion!

He can’t miss bangers after bangers😤

I adore how open and genuine this feels. Here, Morgan is simply an ordinary guy speaking from the heart.

The views/streams speak so much louder than the awards. We, the listeners and lovers of his music, speak so much louder than any panel of judges ever will. Perfect song for his son, perfect release time... he's done it again 🙌🏻

Best song yet. This one definitely taking alot of awards. As a father this one is straight GOLD!

Yes!!!!! So glad this is finally out!!! Way to go Morgan!!!!!! Never ever disappoint!!!!!

You don’t see the soft side of Morgan Wallen a whole lot. ❤️

I was waiting for this one since the tease video! I loveee. You always make em hit.

Morgan Wallen is the best country artist.

Nice seeing this authentic version of Morgan. Thanks for giving us some great music 🍻

The only midnight release I look forward to these days, great song! Let’s go Wallen!

This album is going to hit different

It's clear Wallen's new album is going to have people going wild when it drops this upcoming Friday. It's going to explode on the streaming charts, and for good reason. All Wallen does is drop hits. As a fan, I can't wait to stream "I'm the Problem" and all 37 songs on it.