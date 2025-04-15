Morgan Wallen Announces Major News, Fans Go Crazy With Reactions: DETAILS

Morgan Wallen is dropping a new song Friday, and it will feature some A-list talent.

Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem" drops May 16, and he's also launching another mega-tour this year.

Everything is lining up for Wallen to have what might be the biggest year of his career. That includes dropping several singles from "I'm the Problem" ahead of its release in a month.

That now includes a new song coming out Friday.

Morgan Wallen releasing new song with Post Malone.

The popular country singer announced Tuesday afternoon that his new song "I Ain’t Comin’ Back" with Post Malone will drop Friday.

The two previously teamed up for "I had Some Help" on Malone's latest album "F-1 Trillion." Now, they're running it back on Wallen's latest album.

For those of you who haven't heard their previous collaboration, you can fire it up below.

His fans were also very excited to hear that two are getting the gang back together. The comments were electric:

🔥🔥🔥🔥

KEEP FEEDIN’ THE STREETS 🔥

It’s gonna be a dayummmm Good Friday

Ahhhhh!!! 🔥

😍😍😍😍😍😍LETS GOOO

Yes!!! Friday needs to hurry up now 🙌

HELL YEAH 🔥

Best Friday ever! 🔥🔥

Can’t wait! 🔥

Wallen and Malone are two of the biggest names in music, and whenever they team up, you can guarantee it's going to generate some serious attention.

It definitely appears like that's already the case ahead of "I Ain’t Comin’ Back" dropping Friday.

Make sure to check back once the song is out because I'll definitely be covering it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.