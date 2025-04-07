Morgan Wallen Stuns Internet With Shocking Admission About Country Music: WATCH

Morgan Wallen is the biggest star in country music, but that doesn't mean he rocks out to the genre.

Wallen has been on an incredible run ahead of his new album "I'm the Problem" coming out and his next tour kicking off.

He's dropped several new songs that are dominating the charts, and he also spun the internet into a frenzy with his awkward "SNL" exit.

The man just can't stay out of the headlines.

Morgan Wallen reveals surprising admission about country music.

You might think that Wallen would listen to a lot of country music, seeing how he's the face off the genre.

You'd be wrong. Country, apparently, isn't very high on his playlists.

"I don’t listen to country music a whole lot. I think I’ve always kinda been that way. I know who Zach Top is, and I do agree he’s very solid," Wallen said in a surprising admission when talking with Theo Von.

You can watch his comments starting around 28:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Some fans took to TikTok to react to the very unexpected comments from Wallen:

Well this explains a lot lol

We can tell he doesn’t listen to country music

If you make country music you probably get tired of listening to it.

He doesnt listen to country music, and he doesnt make country music

Makes sense he doesn’t listen to country

Yeah we could tell

Pretty sure he doesn’t make it either!

That makes a lot of sense

Some might say he doesn’t sing country music either.

Honestly, I'm not sure I understand the backlash. First off, saying Morgan Wallen doesn't make country music is simply not true.

Does he make old school country music? No. Is he still a country music star? Absolutely. Believe it or not, the genre covers a large spectrum.

Not everything is the same or has to fit in the same box.

Now, is it a little surprising to hear that the biggest name in country music doesn't listen to it very much? Yes, but also, who cares?

I couldn't care less what he listens to as long as he continues pumping out great hits. Let the man live.

What do you think about Wallen's surprising comment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.