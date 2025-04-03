Morgan Wallen Bounces Back From Stupid Scandal In Massive Fashion

Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the music industry, despite a recent controversy.

The country music superstar has been in the news since Saturday night because he abruptly left the stage when "Saturday Night Live" ended.

Not only did he leave the stage immediately without mingling at all, he also popped onto Instagram to let the world know he wanted to be back in "God's Country."

On that point, I don't disagree with him. Big cities are terrible compared to rural America. Overall, the controversy/scandal seems wildly overblown, but Wallen continues to rock out amid the distractions and noise.

Morgan Wallen dominates music charts after "SNL" controversy.

Well, anyone who thought the bizarre controversy might slow down Wallen's roll has been proven wrong in a huge way.

He currently holds seven of the top eight spots in the Apple Music country music rankings. That includes all top six spots, and six of the seven spots he holds are from his upcoming album "I'm the Problem."

You can check out the full rankings below, and let me know your thoughts on Wallen's success at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Morgan Wallen is dominating the music charts on Apple Music. (Credit: Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/new/top-charts/songs/?genreId=6)

Don't bet against Morgan Wallen when it comes to moving the needle in the country music world. The man is incredibly talented, and has millions of fans across the globe.

The "Neon Eyes" singer has no problem selling out football stadiums in any city he has a concert in. There are only a couple other artists in America who can say the same.

Speaking of selling out stadiums, Wallen is also going on a major tour this year. I have no doubt that he will print money.

In the meantime, he'll just continue to dominate the charts ahead of "I'm the Problem" coming out on May 16th.

A source close to NBC spoke to TMZ about Morgan Wallen's awkward "Saturday Night Live" exit. Is he allowed to return to the show? Watch a video of what happened? (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

What do you think of Wallen's incredible run and his "SNL" exit? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

