NBC Source Breaks Silence On Morgan Wallen's Incredibly Awkward 'SNL' Moment

There, allegedly, is no bad blood between "Saturday Night Live" and Morgan Wallen.

The country music icon appeared on the show over the weekend, and things got extremely awkward when he walked straight off the set as soon as the episode wrapped.

The situation was made even more awkward when he posted on Instagram that he couldn't wait to get back to "God's country."

The photo on his story featured a private jet that was almost certainly bound for Tennessee.

Is Morgan Wallen allowed back on "Saturday Night Live"?

The awkward moment has been going viral on social media since Saturday night, and many have wondered whether Wallen truly didn't want to be there.

Well, it sounds like there's no bad blood at all. An unnamed source tied to NBC spoke with TMZ and made it clear the situation is being way overblown.

The source told the outlet that there was no tension at all between Wallen and the cast. His awkward exit off the stage was simply due to him taking the same path he took in rehearsals.

Furthermore, the source told TMZ that "Saturday Night Live" would love to have the "Neon Eyes" singer make a return.

Well, there you have it. This outcome seemed pretty obvious, but, of course, the internet has to do its thing and run with any bit of speculation or rumors.

Now, it's also understandable why people think Wallen might not have had a ton of fun. Dropping a "Get me to God's country" caption on Instagram could easily be interpreted as not having enjoyed his time in NYC.

On that note, I wouldn't blame him at all. I have to go to NYC a few times a year for reasons not worth disclosing here, and I also can't wait to get the hell out.

Now, fans can get back to focusing on Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem" dropping in May and his upcoming tour. I can't wait. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.