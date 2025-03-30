Morgan Wallen Couldn't Get Off The SNL Stage Fast Enough

Morgan Wallen wasted no time getting off the stage and out of New York City following his musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In fact, the country music superstar didn't even wait for the credits to finish rolling before he zipped off the set like he had somewhere to be.

For those unfamiliar with the format, SNL always ends with the celebrity host and the musical guest saying goodbye while the cast stands behind them. Then, both the host and musical guest give hugs, shake hands and engage in small talk with the cast while the band plays out during the closing credits.

That is not what happened on March 29. After actress Mikey Madison delivered farewells and the camera began to pan out, Wallen one-arm hugged Madison, then quickly stepped off the stage and walked off the set.

Wallen did not look at all thrilled to be there during that closing shot. This is only speculation, of course, but maybe something happened before this that cameras didn't catch? Maybe he didn't get along with a member of the cast? Maybe he ate some bad sushi and needed to get to the bathroom ASAP?

Regardless, one thing is clear: Wallen didn't want to be in NYC any longer than he had to be. Because about 90 minutes after the show wrapped, the 31-year-old posted a photo of a plane on his Instagram Story with the caption: "Get me to God's country."

By "God's country," I can only assume he means Tennessee.

Morgan Wallen Has A History With ‘Saturday Night Live’

Before he raced off the set, Nashville's undisputed chair-chucking champ sang "I'm the Problem" from his soon-to-be-released, 37-song mega album of the same name. Later in the show, he returned to the stage to perform "Just in Case," also from his upcoming album.

This was Wallen's first Saturday Night Live appearance since December 2020. During his debut SNL, he first performed "7 Summers" and "Still Goin' Down."

He was supposed to perform on the show two months before that, but he was uninvited after the COVID police uncovered photos of him partying (GASP) maskless and kissing Alabama girls during a weekend in Tuscaloosa. He later appeared in a sketch making fun of that controversy, in which he got warnings from future versions of himself.

Just after the album's release in May, Wallen will embark on his I’m the Problem Tour, which will be made up of 19 stadium shows across the United States and Canada — and that doesn't include New York City.