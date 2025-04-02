Morgan Wallen Drops Great Troll After 'SNL' Backlash

Morgan Wallen is cashing in on his now-viral "Saturday Night Live" exit.

The country music superstar appeared on the show this past weekend, and the internet has been buzzing ever since for one simple reason.

Wallen straight up dipped from the stage the moment the show ended.

He then jumped on Instagram to post a private jet with the message, "Get me to God's country." Many interpreted it as a sign that Wallen didn't want to be there. That seems to be overblown, and an NBC source said the network would be happy to keep working the the music sensation.

Morgan Wallen drops new merch trolling viral "SNL" moment.

Well, Wallen is at least making a smart business move surrounding the awkward moment. His official website is now selling "Get me to God's Country" merch.

You might as well make some money while you have the entire internet's attention. It's marketing 101!

You can check out the new merchandise Wallen is selling below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Wallen is on an absolute roll right now. He lit up the entertainment world with his "SNL" exit, previewed another song for fans earlier in the week and is now selling shirts and hats trolling his "Saturday Night Live" appearance.

As I always say, you have to keep the momentum rolling once you have it, and that's exactly what Wallen has been doing for weeks.

His new album "I'm the Problem" drops May 16th. There's no question fans are more than ready. Plus, he's going on another mega-tour across the country, and he's going to pack every stadium he steps foot in just like his last tour.

That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. Now, there will be people rocking "Get me to God's country" merch.

What do you think about Wallen's last couple weeks? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.