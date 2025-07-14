Morgan Wallen Teases Collab That Will Shock Country Music Fans

Morgan Wallen is currently on the "I'm the Problem" tour after releasing an album of the same name.

Morgan Wallen might be gearing up to drop the most unexpected collaboration in recent memory.

The country music superstar is the biggest man in the genre, and he's currently ripping through tour locations after dropping his latest album, "I'm the Problem."

He's proven time and time again that he's an unstoppable cultural force. Now, he might be stepping into….some very uncharted territory.

*RELATED: Gross Former Porn Star Launches Nasty Attack Against Morgan Wallen And Fans*

Morgan Wallen teases collab with Lil Wayne.

Wallen recently performed some shows in Miami, and teased a collab with rapper Lil Wayne of his song "Miami" from his latest album.

The song is a play on Keith Whitley's "Miami, Amy."

Wallen later took to Instagram to post a short snippet of his walk out teasing the collab. You can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear, "Miami" is by far and away the worst song on Wallen's latest album. It's one of his rare misses.

I truly have no idea what he was thinking when he thought the world needed to hear it.

Having said that, a collab with Lil Wayne would be fascinating to see. It would be fusing the top of country music with the top of rap.

The "Fireman" rapper has been famous for more than two and a half decades. Lil Wayne is without question one of the greatest rappers to ever live.

Having him jump on a track with Wallen wouldn't just be wild, it would be something incredibly new. Now, does that mean it will be good?

No, but it's at least guaranteed to be interesting.

We'll see what actually happens, but I'm certainly interested to see what Wallen and Lil Wayne might be cooking up. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.