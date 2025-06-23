Gross Former Porn Star Launches Nasty Attack Against Morgan Wallen And Fans

Former porn star Mia Khalifa continues to prove she's a gross person.

Khalifa pivoted from doing porn to trying to be an internet personality (I'd say it's not going well), but where she's really making a name for herself is in the industry of being a clown.

Let's run down some of her greatest hits:

Mia Khalifa smears Morgan Wallen fans as racist

Well, just when you think Mia Khalifa can't get any dumber, she does her best to prove you wrong. That now includes a tweet attacking Morgan Wallen and his fans.

For some reason, the grade-A idiot decided to hop on X on Sunday and tweet that his music "is for racists."

As of publication, the tweet remains up and has been seen more than 2.7 million times. You can take a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Morgan Wallen. I think his music is a lot of fun, and I'd love to see him in concert some day.

However, even if I weren't a fan of his music, I'd still be defending him and his fans in this case because it's an absolutely unhinged thing to say.

Morgan Wallen fans aren't racist. Many of them are women in their 20s who love wearing cowboy hats and boots while drinking White Claws and many other fans are dudes who love bonfires with the boys and ice-cold Busch Lights in a rotomolded cooler (I have several!).

What the hell is racist about that? More specifically, can Mia Khalifa even name a single song from Wallen that promotes racism? The answer is 100% no.

While we're on the subject, Mia Khalifa infamously had sex on camera……while wearing a hijab. Is that not wildly offensive to people?

Mia Khalifa continues to be a scumbag, but at least she does it publicly so we can all drag her. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.