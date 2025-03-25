Former Porn Star Shares Disgusting Tweet About Religion

Former porn star Mia Khalifa, once again, is proving that she's an absolute scumbag.

The former "Ho in the Headlights" actress has a long history of tweeting insane things to her 6.3 million followers on X.

Let's take a look at her big brain takes over the years:

She's a terrible person, and she now has a new banger to add to her list of embarrassing takes.

Mia Khalifa attacks adults who are religious.

The former porn star decided to hop on X to launch a weirdly specific attack:

Smearing adults who become religious later in life.

"Becoming hyper-religious in adulthood is a sign of low intelligence, not enlightenment," the former adult film star tweeted over the weekend.

Way to keep it classy, Mia.

She (sort of) attempted to backtrack after the original tweet went mega-viral, but the damage was done. People jumped in and crushed her.

First off, as I've said before, I'm friends with a handful of very famous porn stars, and I know they would also find her comments gross. I'm not a prude, I don't judge people for their line of work and I don't think Mia Khalifa speaks for them. They're shockingly normal, and they probably find her comments as offensive as I do. So, it has little to nothing to do with her former profession.

Having said that, this is just the latest example that Mia Khalifa is an absolute moron. People find religion for all different kinds of reasons in life. Some people grow up religious. Some people get there later in life. That's a journey only individual people can speak about for themselves.

What it's definitely not is a sign of being dumb. If anything, it's a sign of great curiosity, and it's definitely a sign of believing in something bigger than yourself.

It's also rich to see a woman who celebrated terrorism now slam religion from the safety and comfort of America. How do we think Muslims in the Middle East would treat Mia Khalifa? She's out here firing off a hot take like it's bold and brave, and we all know she wouldn't dare do the same if she were tweeting from Gaza or Saudi Arabia.

Why is that? We all know the answer. It's not brave or courageous to attack religion and Christianity in America. Nothing is going to happen other than getting mocked on social media. People are executed in the Middle East for speaking out against Islam.

Don't put any stock into what this idiot has to say. She's not smart and she's not some bold visionary. She's a gross woman who likely loves the fact she gets so much attention for sharing hate.

Maybe she'll grow up someday seeing as how she's already in her 30s, but I won't hold my breath. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.