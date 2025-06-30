Morgan Wallen Gets Iconic Football Stadium Rocking, Video Is Majestic: WATCH

Wallen played two shows in Madison at Camp Randall over the weekend.

Morgan Wallen had Madison rocking over the weekend.

The face of country music in America played a pair of shows in Madison over the weekend at Camp Randall - the home of the Wisconsin Badgers.

It's the first time Camp Randall has hosted a concert in nearly three decades, and it looks like Wallen absolutely didn't disappoint.

Morgan Wallen gets Camp Randall rocking with "Jump Around."

An incredible video shows a fully packed Camp Randall going absolutely wild once Wallen had "Jump Around" blasting through the stadium's sound system.

It's another reminder that Jump Around is one of the coolest traditions in all of sports. Check out the incredible footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Watching a packed Camp Randall do Jump Around will never get old. I could watch it all day without getting bored. There's something about that just lights a fire in the souls of college football fans and Wisconsin natives.

Seeing Morgan Wallen do it during a concert is nothing short of epic. I'm not the kind of person who worries about missing out, but I must admit, I do have some slight regret for not being able to make this concert.

Plus, Wallen wasn't alone. He was joined by fellow star Ella Langley. Talk about a lethal one-two punch.

If you ever get a chance to check out Camp Randall, I suggest you definitely do. It should be on the bucket list for all college football fans. Win or lose, it's a wild place. Have you ever been? Let me know your experiences at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.