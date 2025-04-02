Morgan Wallen Gets Honest About Drinking Habits, Reveals One Thing He Won't Do Anymore After Arrest

Don't expect to find Morgan Wallen patrolling the bar scene these days.

The "Neon Eyes" singer was arrested in 2024 after throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's Chief's bar in Nashville.

Wallen eventually cut a plea deal that resulted in him getting a relative slap on the wrist compared to facing the full weight of three felonies.

Now, he has a new album and tour on the way. It's safe to say he bounced back in a big way.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Morgan Wallen is staying away from bars.

Wallen revealed that he's made a pretty big change to his social life following his arrest:

Staying out of bars.

"It’s definitely the best thing for me, you know. I mean, if you’re using the bar as a specific example, that’s definitely the best thing for me. I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about…The most public time I was in a bar, that’s the last time I was in a bar," Wallen said in an interview with Theo Von released Wednesday when discussing no longer going to bars.

You can watch Wallen's comments starting around 22:00 below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Will Wallen eventually return to the social scene and pop into bars from time-to-time? I'm sure he will, especially considering the fact he has his own bar in Nashville.

However, staying away from bars after being initially hit with three felonies is probably a good idea. As old people like to say, nothing good happens after midnight.

Morgan Wallen is printing cash and is set up to have a monster 2025. If he wants to throw a few beers back, then do it at a cookout with the boys - not where the public might be or where chairs might not be bolted down.

Props to Wallen for tightening up his lifestyle after stumbling. Onward and upward from here. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.