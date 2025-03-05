Morgan Wallen Hilariously Trolled By Nashville Bar Over Infamous Arrest Incident

Eric Church's Nashville bar has a new drink honoring/trolling Morgan Wallen's arrest.

Wallen was arrested on several felony counts after he threw a chair off the roof of Church's Nashville bar, Chief's.

The country music superstar ultimately reached a plea deal that resulted in him pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.

All things considered, he got off pretty easy after facing years behind bars.

Eric Church's bar releases Morgan Wallen-themed drink.

Well, tourists can now indulge in a drink themed after the event at the spot it happened. Chief's introduced The Chair, according to Whiskey Riff.

The drink features raspberry vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemonade and soda. It also comes with a little plastic chair on the cup.

You can check out a video of the drink below.

First off, this is clearly marketed toward women. I don't know what Wallen likes to drink, but I find it hard to believe a guy with the kind of gravel he has in his stomach likes vodka and lemonade-based drinks. My guess is he's a fan of ice-cold domestic beers. Morgan Wallen is a Busch Light guy if I've ever seen one.

Yet, Chief's knows what it's doing. It's appealing to all his female fans who flood into Nashville for bachelorette parties.

Second, I love the fact Eric Church (or whoever runs his bar) was smart enough to cash in on Morgan Wallen's antics.

Never let a good crisis go to waste. The "Neon Eyes" singer found himself arrested on multiple felonies and in serious trouble.

He eventually wiggled out of it with a slap on the wrist, and Church responded by dropping a drink to honor the moment. Capitalism at its finest.

Now, let's hope Wallen can stay out of further trouble so that he can keep dropping great music. It's what country music fans want. Let me know your thoughts on Wallen and the new drink at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.