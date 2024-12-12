Morgan Wallen Hit With Serious Punishment After Arrest

Morgan Wallen will be locked up following a guilty plea.

The country music superstar was originally hit with three felony reckless endangerment charges after he threw a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

He was facing years behind bars, and while he won't serve anything close to that, the "Neon Eyes" singer isn't getting off easy.

Morgan Wallen sentenced in chair throwing incident

As part of a deal, Wallen plead guilty to misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment. The agreement will see him serve seven days in custody at a DUI education center, two years of probation and pay a fine of $350 and court costs, according to WKRN. He also received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days, with the seven days deducted.

You can watch a video below of Wallen after the sentence was handed down Thursday.

The chair throwing saga is officially over, and Wallen actually spending time in custody is a bit wild. Granted, its only a week, but many figured he might walk due to the fact he's the most famous man in Nashville and in country music.

The criminal justice system clearly had other plans. Seven days at a DUI education center will probably not be fun, but it's much better than facing years behind bars on felony charges.

Hopefully, Wallen stays out of trouble and gets his act together. He's far too talented to be acting like an idiot. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.