Tatted Up Country Star Puts Absurd Physical Fitness On Display In Viral Video: WATCH

Country star Morgan Wade is almost certainly in better shape than the average person currently scrolling the internet.

Wade has enjoyed a significant rise in the country music world over the past few years, and she also released the deluxe version of her album "The Party Is Over (recovered)" on Friday.

The 30-year-old country singer is continuing to climb the ladder of success.

Morgan Wade bangs out pull-ups with no problem.

Wade, who sports plenty of tattoos, hopped on Instagram this week to showcase herself working out, and it's clear that she has no problem getting after it.

In fact, she banged out 10 pull-ups with such ease that anyone who says they're not impressed is lying. Or, at least, I should say I'm impressed because I absolutely could not bang out 10 pull-ups at the current moment. Mock me if you want, but the truth is the truth.

Check out Wade's performance below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

One of the reasons this video is so awesome is because women doing pull-ups has been a major talking point in the news recently.

Senator Mazie Hirono complained to FBI Director Kash Patel that women hoping to pass the bureau's physical fitness test need to do one pull-up.

One single pull-up.

She acted like it was an impossible task.

Clearly, Wade has no problem doing ten like it's as simple as drinking water.

For what it's worth, a former female pro athlete told me a couple weeks ago that any woman in shape should have zero problem doing at least seven. Honestly, I'm not even sure I can even do that.

I guess that's why I work on a computer for a living and Morgan Wade kills it in the music industry and in the gym. Different strokes for different folks.

Props to Wade for getting after it in the gym. Let me know how many pull-ups you can do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.