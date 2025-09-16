Nasty Democrat Attacks Kash Patel For Insanely Dumb Reason Involving Women And Fitness: WATCH

FBI Director Kash Patel had an extremely bizarre line of questioning during a Tuesday hearing.

Patel appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing, and woke Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono was dialed in on one subject:

Women doing pull-ups.

Hirono started interrogating Patel over the idea that it's not fair to ask women to do pull-ups due to "physiological differences" from men.

Mazie Hirono grills Kash Patel over pull-ups.

The FBI's website states the following on its pull-up standards, which women must do at least one to complete:

"The candidate hangs from a horizontal bar. Hands need to be wider than the shoulders—but no more than two hand-widths outside the shoulders—with palms turned away from the face and arms fully extended. The candidate flexes his or her arms and pulls the body upward until the chin is higher than the bar. There can be no swinging or jerking of the body or use of the legs in an effort to propel the body upward. The candidate then lowers their body back to the hanging position with arms fully extended. This is a continuous-motion exercise."

I'm not going to sit here and claim to be in the greatest physical shape on the planet, but I do know a retired female pro athlete very well. My highly fine-tuned source tells me a woman in shape should have no problem hitting seven pull-ups.

Granted, that's the opinion of a former pro athlete. I don't think everyone would agree, but we're not talking about seven pull-ups here. We're talking about one.

A single pull-up!

Here's the reality of the situation, and I'll put it as bluntly as possible. If you're an armed agent of the state carrying a badge and a gun chasing bad guys, then you better be in good physical shape. If you can't do one pull-up, then what's going to happen if things get physical? A person might end up seriously hurt or killed.

I'll even go a step further. There should be no differences in the standards between men and women applying for jobs where lethal force might be used. The Army changed its standards to not care about sex, and that was the right call.

Here's a simple reality check for you. Bullets don't know if what they're hitting is male or female. Bullets don't discriminate. They'll kill everything the same. It makes no difference to a projectile coming out of a weapon.

So, *EVERYONE*had better be on the same page and be capable of doing the exact same job.

