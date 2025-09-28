Model Kaelee Rene Gives Paige Spiranac A Run For Her Money On The Course, Terann Hilow Is Hooked & Grill's Hot

Penn State is not a Top 5 team

In fact, they never were. Anyone buying the hype was fooling themselves. It doesn’t matter how much talent is on the roster when James Franklin is the head coach.

They're going to look awesome against subpar competition and lose (more times than not) to legit teams. It's how they've rolled with Franklin at the helm.

They should’ve never been ranked as high as No. 3 until they beat a real team. If they weren’t going to beat No. 6 Oregon at home during a White Out game, they were never going to beat them.

The Nittany Lions had to score 14 points in the fourth quarter after the offense looked completely dead for most of the game. Credit to them for finally waking up and forcing overtime, but I think everyone knew they were going to find a way to lose.

I would have loved to see them go for two in the fourth quarter after they scored their second touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game.

Don’t play for overtime. You're going to lose the game anyway, go out with your nuts on the table. That's not James Franklin's style. He wanted to extend the waiting for the eventual loss by a couple of overtimes.

Until Penn State wins a game like that, you have to assume they're going to lose it. I didn’t want them to lose it, but I wasn’t going to pretend, even with the late comeback, that there was ever a chance to win that game.

The Top 5 ranking was fun while it lasted.

Penn State wasn’t the only Top 5 team to lose on Saturday

I didn’t get to watch a ton of football on Saturday, between the painting of a few doors and the trimming of bushes in preparation for Halloween decorations, I was a little busier than normal.

Which is fine. I'm more of an NFL guy anyway. That said, I did see that Penn State wasn’t the only fraud in the Top 5 to be exposed this weekend.

No. 4 LSU lost on the road to No. 13 Ole Miss in the Landry Kiffin Bowl. Her dad seemed to really enjoy that win. These are the game legit top tier teams find a way to win.

So is the game No. 5 Georgia lost at home to No. 17 Alabama.

You have to win these games. Although some might say it is better to get these losses out of the way so that everyone knows you're not as good as people think you are.

You know, lower the expectations a little. That way, when the season ends without a National Championship, it's not as big of a surprise.

Phoenix "Penis Man" Vandal is Back

As much as I enjoy talking ball, I have to squeeze in some bizarre news before I put the finishing touches on another Sunday Screencaps masterpiece.

This one comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona, where a "Penis Man" vandal has returned. The graffiti first appeared in 2020 and resulted in the arrest of Dustin Shomer on "dozens of counts of vandalism," reports AZ Family.

Who could have seen a return of the hilarious graffiti in 2025? How about Shomer? While he went down for the crime, he claimed he wasn’t the original "Penis Man." He was a copycat.

The new wave of vandalism has popped up on various buildings and structures in downtown Phoenix, north Phoenix, and Tempe.

There was a "rather large version of the phallic phrase" spotted by an AZ Family reporter. Within a couple of days, it was cleaned up.

The Tempe Police warn that the person responsible for the "Penis Man" tags, if arrested, could face charges that include trespassing, vandalism and burglary.

Being mildly amusing is not against the law and that's why the police didn’t mention it as a potential crime.

Meat and potatoes!

- Homebrew Bill writes:

It's still grilling season!

SeanJo

Homebrew Bill comes through. The grills are still hot out there for many, especially the year-round crew which I am considering joining.

Last year my father-in-law had the grill going on Christmas. He put some wings on and they were fantastic.

Keep the grills going out there and keep sending me your meat.

‘Hugging a friend’ at a concert

- Kevin writes:

Sean- Your article must be satirical.. Do you see where the guy’s hands and arms are?

Not many "friends" use their hands as the other’s bra. Their guilty reaction is strike two. Their resignations are strike three.

The point of your article is great, but it’s a feeble sell by them to try it in this this case..

SeanJo

Me, satirical? Are you sure you’re not thinking about someone else?

For those who missed it, a "source" close to the Coldplay kiss cam couple claimed they were just friends. You can read for yourself and figure out if I'm being satirical or not.

Friends do hug one another at concerts. It happens all the time and now that we know these two were just friends I expect it to take place more frequently.

That's all I've got for this week. But good news, as it stands right now, a call to the bullpen has been made, and I'm currently scheduled to fill in for Joe on Thursday and Friday this week.

So later this week send me in your meat or anything else you've got going on. We've got an early international game this morning between the Vikings and Steelers.

My Carolina Panthers, to my utter shock, won a game last weekend when they blew out the Atlanta Falcons and are going for a .500 record in New England today.

Not only was I wrong about the 0-3 start to the Panthers season, my 3-0 start in my fantasy football league fell a few points short of becoming a reality.

It turns out last week was a tough one for making predictions. So I won't be doing that this weekend. Whatever happens, happens.

There's some meaningful baseball taking place today as the American League East is coming down to game 162. I'm obviously hoping for a Yankees win and a Blue Jays loss.

Riding into the postseason after coming all the way back from letting the division slip away would be an awesome spot for the Yankees. But first they have to take care of business today.

Enjoy the longer day of football and if you fire up the grill, send your meat or anything else you want to my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

