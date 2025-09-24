Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple Were Just Friends Hugging At A Concert

Turns out the Coldplay “kiss cam couple" were just friends sharing a hug, not an affair.

Just when you thought you had heard the last of the Coldplay kiss cam couple, you know before the "remember when" tributes start a few years from now, comes a source telling everyone they have the story all wrong.

There was no affair. These two are just really good friends who were caught in an inappropriate hug at the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium a couple of months ago is all. That's according to a source.

In other words, when lead singer Chris Martin said, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy" after they went looking for cover. Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot were "just very shy."

"Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair," the source told People.

"It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it," the source says. "But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair."

No Romance, Just Friends: Coldplay Kiss Cam Story Takes a Twist

Byron and Cabot both resigned after the video of them went viral and the story took off on the internet. That was completely unnecessary, as the source points out. These two are just friends who hug at concerts. Who hasn’t been there?

"It is important to note how inappropriately mislabeled Kristin has been — as a homewrecker," the source added.

"It's unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be, for not just individuals, but entire families."

That's not even the worst part of the fallout, according to the source. What if you and your friend were hanging out at a concert sharing an innocent hug?

This could happen to you too. Nobody wants that. The source said, "All I can think of is that this could happen to any of us at any time. I think all of the misinformation has been the most mind-blowing to witness."

When you put it that it doesn’t leave much of a choice. We're all going to have to rethink hugging our friends at concerts, no matter how great the friendship is.